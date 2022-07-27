Xinhua News Agency, Haikou, July 27th Title: Looking at domestic products at the Consumer Expo: Perspective on the breakthrough and breakthrough of domestic consumer brands

Porcelain tableware that has been passed down for thousands of years, the latest electric hydrofoil surfboard… In the exhibition area of ​​20,000 square meters, more than 1,200 domestic brands are on display, and there is a 5,000-square-meter domestic boutique hall. At the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Expo being held in Hainan, a number of domestic consumer brands are very eye-catching, and their breakthroughs and breakthroughs have left people with deep thoughts.

National Tide Surging Consumer Expo

Wang Wenyu, the curator of the China-made Boutique Museum, said that the China-made Boutique Museum focuses on the new trend of “post-00s” consumption, shows the transformation of domestic products from “Made in China” to “Made in China“, and highlights the inheritance and innovation of time-honored brands.

A batch of the latest achievements of “Made in China” were unveiled. According to Zhu Liwen, Brand Director of iFLYTEK Translator, iFLYTEK Translator 4.0 made its debut at the exhibition. The new product supports online translation in 83 languages, can recognize user gestures, and realize “speak when you pick up and translate when you put it down”.

The host, transmitter and receiver form a shared charging station, and the electric bicycle can be charged in the air by parking the electric bicycle above the transmitter. In the Guangxi Theme Pavilion, Hulingling Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. displayed its self-developed wireless charging and power supply technology. Huang Xin, general manager of the company, said: “The company has been deeply engaged in the new energy power wireless technology industry, and has been deployed in many places in Guangxi. During the Consumer Expo, it also set up branches in Guangdong and Hainan.”

It is worth noting that my country’s manufacturing industry has jumped to the high end of the industrial chain, laying the foundation for the rise of domestic products. The “2022 Domestic Product Market Development Report” released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences pointed out that the internal structure of my country’s industrial industry has been transformed and upgraded, and the proportion of manufacturing, especially high-end manufacturing, has grown rapidly. With the increasing investment in scientific research, key industries such as photovoltaics, new energy vehicles, home appliances, and smart phones rank among the top in the world.

Gao Wenjun, an associate researcher at the Institute of Sociology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that during the transition from “Made in China” to “Created in China“, the quality of domestic products has been continuously improved, and many original brands have emerged. These brands emphasize quality and design, opening up room for growth.

For example, in the field of outdoor sports goods, domestic products have become a cost-effective choice compared with expensive foreign brands. Local camping brands such as Skyline and Mugaodi are favored by consumers, and Skyline has become a licensed manufacturer for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics.

In addition, the trend of seeking changes and innovations in the development of traditional consumer goods is prominent. Shanghai Yuyuan Tourism Mall (Group) Co., Ltd.’s new brand “True Taste Home” keenly captures the new trend of “home to eat”, and joins hands with time-honored brands to enter the pre-made vegetable market, attracting young consumers with fast-paced lifestyles to fall in love with the flavors of old Shanghai.

In recent years, the performance of high-quality domestic products in food, beauty, electrical appliances and other fields has been impressive. Liu Hui, dean of JD.com’s Consumer and Industrial Development Research Institute, said that the recognition of domestic products and time-honored brands continued to increase. According to JD.com’s big data, from 2018 to 2021, the transaction value of related commodities increased by 284%, and the sales volume increased by 411%.

What does the rise of domestic brands rely on?

——Open up a differentiated “new track”.

A report released by KPMG, a well-known consulting agency, pointed out that China‘s new domestic brands are cutting into sub-categories in the large consumer goods category with large market demand and strong competition. Some brands have also developed categories of “from 0 to 1” in response to new consumer demands such as “one-person economy” and “she-based economy”.

For example, sodium hyaluronate, which is widely used in the production of skin care products, has been extended to new application fields, and new products focusing on various functions have frequently appeared at the exhibition. The related drinking water products launched by Bloomage Biotechnology Co., Ltd. allow consumers to supplement hyaluronic acid when drinking water.

– Fusion of function and aesthetics.

At the Consumer Expo, the old national brand Seagull Watches made an attempt to approach the “post-00s” and launched limited edition products incorporating cultural elements such as the Warring States Period Duhu Fu and Xiaozhuan font. Designer Du Yifeng said that it is necessary to rely on unique and creative designs and reasonable prices to attract young consumers.

Shenzhen China Porcelain Yongfengyuan Co., Ltd. has strengthened cross-border cooperation, launched joint models with well-known domestic liquor and tea brands, and produced mobile phone decorative tiles that are exported overseas. “Only by creating products that conform to contemporary life scenarios can traditional culture be inherited,” said Xiao Wenke, the company’s brand director.

——Technology empowers product upgrades.

At the Consumer Expo, the G10S series of Roborock self-cleaning sweeping and mopping robots exhibited automatic mopping, dust collection, water replenishment, antibacterial and base station self-cleaning functions through technology research and development, solving consumers’ “pain points”. Liu Hui said that making full use of digital technology and reducing costs and increasing efficiency through digital and intelligent supply chains will effectively increase the market share of domestic products.

——New media help brands reshape.

During the Consumer Expo, the live broadcast interaction and the “Cloud Exploration Pavilion” attracted attention, and “explosive models” continued to be produced. Feng Jianfeng, chairman of Dalong.com Group, said that through the power of new media, more domestic products can be seen and purchased. New media can strengthen the interaction between products and consumers, and carry out targeted product innovation while shaping new brands.

To expand the market, we need to continue to improve the quality

Kuang Xianming, a researcher at the Economic Research Center of the China (Hainan) Reform and Development Research Institute, pointed out that the further expansion of the market for domestic products requires continuous quality articles. It is necessary to improve the standards in terms of craftsmanship and service, so that “Made in China” and “China Service” will become the guarantee of quality.

At present, more and more domestic brands are striving to accurately locate the needs of consumers. According to Liu Hui, JD.com has cooperated with more than 2,000 companies to achieve reverse customization (C2M), in-depth understanding of consumer demands, and help manufacturers provide the most suitable products and services for consumers.

Kuang Xianming also emphasized that it is equally important to do a good job in brand building. Many domestic products carry unique cultural connotations. Brand communication should further adapt to the characteristics of the audience and grasp the characteristics and preferences of young groups. In addition, enterprises should focus on establishing a good social image and pay attention to public opinion trends.

Feng Jianfeng and other exhibitors pointed out that in the era of new media, information is no longer one-way communication, and brand image is often built in the interaction between enterprises and consumers. The rise of a large number of interactive social media platforms, vertical communities and mobile e-commerce featuring user-generated content has brought broad opportunities for corporate brand building.

