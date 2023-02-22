(Title: China is still a hot spot for foreign investment and business development——From the report card of foreign investment in the first month of 2023, we can see new opportunities for sharing and building a new development pattern)

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 21. Foreign capital has the unique advantage of connecting domestic and international markets, which is of great significance for accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern. “Greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital” is one of the important deployments of the Central Economic Work Conference for 2023 economic work last year.

The start is related to the overall situation, and the start determines the future. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Commerce, the actual use of foreign capital in my country in the first month of the year was 127.69 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.5%. Build a new development pattern and new opportunities.

Showing a new atmosphere: strong investment in high-tech manufacturing and service industries

On February 20, BMW Brilliance’s 5 millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line at the Lida plant of Shenyang Tiexi Plant.

On June 23, 2022, the new BMW i3 car was photographed at the opening ceremony of the Lida plant area of ​​Shenyang Tiexi Plant.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Qing



In the factory area that was just completed and put into production last year, the production line is running at full capacity, and new energy vehicles are gradually taking shape. Currently, the BMW Shenyang production base has an annual production capacity of 830,000 vehicles. It is the largest production base of the BMW Group and one of the most important new energy vehicle centers in the world.

The substantial increase in investment in the manufacturing industry has been a highlight of my country’s absorption of foreign investment in recent years. In January this year, the actual use of foreign capital in my country’s manufacturing industry increased by 40.4% year-on-year, continuing the strong trend of foreign investment.

“China is still a hot spot for foreign investment and business development.” Vice Minister of Commerce Guo Tingting recently introduced that in 2022, my country’s manufacturing investment will increase by 46.1% year-on-year, accounting for 26.3%, a further increase of 7.8 percentage points from 2021.

Especially thanks to the full liberalization of foreign investment access restrictions, in 2022, my country’s automobile manufacturing industry will increase significantly by 263.8%. In addition, during the same period, investment in computer communication manufacturing and pharmaceutical manufacturing increased by 67.3% and 57.9% year-on-year respectively.

On February 2, Shanghai held a certification ceremony for the 36th batch of regional headquarters and R&D centers of multinational companies.



On November 6, 2022, the Siemens booth was photographed in the medical equipment and medicine and healthcare exhibition area of ​​the Fifth China International Import Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

Siemens Healthineers is one of them. Recently, Siemens Healthcare has upgraded its China headquarters in Shanghai to the Greater China headquarters on the same level as the original Asia-Pacific region. Pu Zhengrong, vice president of Greater China of Siemens Medical Systems Co., Ltd., said that the “upgraded” structural adjustment of the regional headquarters highlights the strategic significance of the Chinese market to Siemens Healthcare, and will further promote the localization of Siemens Healthcare’s entire product line.

Up to now, Shanghai has a total of 891 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 531 foreign-invested R&D centers, which have become a vivid epitome of my country’s high-quality attraction and utilization of foreign capital.

In January this year, the actual use of foreign capital in high-tech industries increased by 62.8% year-on-year. Among them, the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 74.5% year-on-year, and the high-tech service industry increased by 59.6% year-on-year.

Behind the rising investment curve is the continuous enhancement of a series of policies. Since 2022, the new version of the negative list for foreign investment access in the Pilot Free Trade Zone has been implemented, realizing zero manufacturing entries and continuous expansion and opening up of the service industry; the number of new entries in the new version of the Catalog of Encouraged Foreign Investment Industries has reached a record high, and many high-tech manufacturing items have been added. business entry; further encourage foreign investment to set up research and development centers, and provide practical measures to support foreign investment in technological innovation in China…

“We will implement a series of policies to stabilize foreign investment, promote the detailed supporting measures of various localities and relevant departments, actively guide foreign investment in advanced manufacturing, modern services, energy conservation and environmental protection, technological innovation and other fields, as well as the central, western and northeastern regions, and continue to increase We will continue to improve the quality and level of investment in high-tech industries,” said Meng Huating, head of the Foreign Investment Management Department of the Ministry of Commerce.

Highlight new actions: make a good “first move” in attracting investment and make a good policy “combination punch”

On February 15, new progress came from the ExxonMobil Huizhou ethylene project in Daya Bay Petrochemical Zone, Huizhou. This large project with an investment of tens of billions of dollars has completed the hoisting of large and heavy equipment, and its Daya Bay R&D Center has officially started.

It only took about 18 months from the signing of the investment agreement to the start of the project. The overall construction efficiency and speed of the ExxonMobil Huizhou Ethylene Project are among the leading among major petrochemical projects in the world.

“With the strong support of the government, important issues such as project land guarantee and application for permits have been successfully resolved, and the overall construction progress of the project has been well guaranteed.” Wan Lifan, chairman of ExxonMobil (China) Investment Co., Ltd., commented on the local business environment Full of praise.

China‘s business environment continues to improve, which also attracts BMW to continue to invest in Shenyang. In recent years, Shenyang has made great efforts to create a business environment that is in line with international standards. Relevant parties have greatly accelerated the completion of relevant procedures by means of “acceptance with tolerance” and “parallel approval”. “We intervene in advance and serve in advance to ensure that the project construction is advanced efficiently.” said Deng Hui, Director of the Business Environment Construction Department of the Shenyang Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee.

After the Spring Festival, many places held new year summits with the theme of optimizing the business environment, emphasizing better creating a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international first-class business environment, accelerating project construction, and promoting high-quality development.

This is the signing ceremony of a major industrial cooperation project at the “‘Ning’ Gathering in Hong Kong to Create the Future” Nanjing High-quality Development and Service Industry Expansion and Opening (Hong Kong and Macau) Promotion Conference filmed in Hong Kong on February 8.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Duo



On February 1st, the Zhejiang Provincial Investment Promotion Mission to Europe set off; on February 7th, the Dalian Overseas Investment Promotion Mission started to attract investment in Japan; on February 8th, the Nanjing High-quality Development and Service Industry Expansion and Opening (Hong Kong and Macau) Promotion Conference was held in Hong Kong Held…Facing the increasingly fierce international competition in attracting investment, various localities have innovated ways to attract investment, made great strides to “go out” and vigorously “invite in”, held promotion meetings and symposiums with various forms and rich content, and actively explored the investment intentions of enterprises , Take multiple measures to attract projects, and strive to run out of the “acceleration” of investment promotion.

At the same time, various localities continue to innovate measures to continuously improve the level of trade liberalization and facilitation. For example, Guangxi, Yunnan, and Heilongjiang have innovated models to further promote the development of trade between border residents. Shaanxi has innovated the “customs declaration first, then packing” model for cross-border e-commerce bulk cargo, which has increased the customs clearance time by 2 to 3 days.

Meng Huating said that she will continue to play the role of the special class for key foreign investment projects in the foreign trade and foreign investment coordination mechanism, strengthen regular exchanges with foreign-funded enterprises and foreign business associations, help solve difficult problems encountered by enterprises, implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, and improve foreign investment at all levels. Enterprises complain to the inter-departmental coordination mechanism to protect the rights and interests of foreign investors in accordance with the law.

This is a cross-border e-commerce live broadcast base in the Suifenhe area of ​​China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone (photographed on June 9, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Jianwei



Accelerate the construction of a new development pattern: share new opportunities for development with countries around the world

“From Apple to Volkswagen, CEOs have returned to China one after another.” The website of the US “Wall Street Journal” reported recently.

Under the shadow of the current global economic downturn and rising protectionism, China has always been a hot spot for foreign investment, which fully demonstrates that the mutual benefit and win-win, open cooperation advocated by China is the trend of the times and the aspiration of the people. It proves that China promotes high-quality development and expands high-level Opening up to the outside world is in line with the development and progress trend of the times.

On September 3, 2022, people visited the country exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center Pavilion of the Service Trade Fair.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Fan



Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, said that the American Chamber of Commerce in China recently stated that for American companies, the Chinese market is not an “optional” but a “must”. The Chamber will work with member companies to seize new development opportunities. The US-China Business Council believes that the “coupling” between the US and China is a good strategy that will benefit the people of the two countries. China will always adhere to open cooperation and provide opportunities for the world with its own development.

A large-scale medical equipment exhibited by the American GE company at the booth of the China International Import Expo, taken on November 2, 2022.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe



“GE Healthcare’s relationship with China is not only a witness to the vigorous development of China‘s economy, but also a long-term participant in the development of China‘s health care. The strong resilience and vitality of China‘s economy, and the opportunities for China to expand its high-level opening up, let us take root in China and deepen our cultivation The confidence in development is stronger.” said Zhang Yihao, President and CEO of GE Healthcare China.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clarified “accelerating the construction of a new development pattern and focusing on promoting high-quality development” and emphasized “promoting high-level opening up to the outside world“.

“Building a new development pattern is inseparable from better introduction of foreign capital; promoting deep-level reforms is inseparable from better introduction of foreign capital; promoting high-quality development is inseparable from better introduction of foreign capital. Foreign-funded enterprises in China should actively grasp and share China‘s big market opportunities, sharing institutional opening opportunities, and sharing opportunities to deepen international cooperation.” Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of Commerce, said. (Reporters Xie Xiyao, Pan Jie, Wang Bingkun, Ding Le, Zhou Rui, Yu Yetong)

