Looking back at 2022│Jiaxing City Health System Party Building Work Tour



In 2022, under the correct leadership of the Municipal Committee, the Party Committee of the Municipal Health and Health Commission will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely follow the high-level construction of healthy Jiaxing, consciously benchmark the “two firsts”, and do a good job in high-quality party building. Hospital construction, in-depth implementation of the “Red Boat Pioneer, Pioneer of Jiayi” project, guarding the red roots, and fully promoting the integration of party building and business. The National Symposium on Party Building Leading the High-quality Development of Hospitals in the New Era was held in Jiaxing.

one,Stand high and pay close attention to political construction

List the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s latest important speeches and instructions as the “first topic” of party organizations at all levels, and fully implement the central group’s special topic-based learning and seminar-based mutual learning model. Jiayi Pioneer, Jiayi Chaoyang, Jiayi Yinhui, and Jiayi Heroine gave more than 150 presentations, forming a “red angel” presentation matrix. The whole system is more loyal to support “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances” “. The 4 municipal hospitals affiliated to the State Council have all been rated as provincial public hospitals with “Two Excellence in Hospitals and Departments, and Double Excellence in German Medicine”.

two,The quality of the test in the big examination room To deal with the most severe test since the normalization of prevention and control throughout the year, 133 party member commando teams were established to give full play to their professional advantages, 290 research and judgment reports were issued, more than 1,500 prevention and control suggestions were made, and 11 prevention and control experiences were promoted throughout the province. 1,580 person-times of medical rescue teams were dispatched abroad. Party members, doctors and nurses work overtime to take on the heavy responsibility of medical treatment and protect the lives and health of the people to the greatest extent. The epidemic prevention and treatment work of Jiaxing No. 1 Hospital was affirmed by the National Supervision Group.

three,Build a strong red fortress in all directions

In-depth promotion of the six major actions of “Red Boat Pioneer, Excellent Medical Pioneer”, the full implementation of the president responsibility system under the leadership of the party committee of the hospital, the integration and development of 13 red medical communities, and the integrated medical and health service system is becoming more and more perfect. Comprehensively carry out the party’s organization and work to cover and concentrate on tackling key problems, promote the construction of branches into departments (centers, projects), and the number of party branches in hospitals affiliated to the committee has increased from 116 to 138. Explore the participation of party branches in department management and important decision-making, and strive to create a “five-good” fortress with good concentration, good decision-making, good supervision, good talent training, and service leadership. Six party branches were rated as “provincial” Pioneer Party Branch”.

Four,Gathering talents anchors three major multipliers

Deeply promote the “three multiplication” plan of licensed physicians, high-level talents, and outstanding talents in short supply, and the new index of health and health talents ranks second in the province. The province’s “551” health high-level talent subsidy ranks third in the province. It is the first time to be selected as a provincial health leader. The post-doctoral workstations of the municipal hospitals are fully covered, 10 doctors entered the station, 5 were funded by the China Post-doctoral Research Fund, and 3 were selected into the municipal pioneer innovation team. To deepen the “three training” project, party members accounted for 57.9% and 71.4% of municipal medical leaders and academic leaders respectively; 49.34% of party members were party members of high-level intellectual schools, and 44.70% of party members were high-level intellectuals.

Fives,Excellent service shows the feelings of the people

Carried out “big visits, big surveys, big services, big problem solving”, 81 “Angel Love·Red Stations” formed a service matrix, and “Angels Beside You” volunteered 5,126 times, with an audience of over 560,000 people. 726 villages have been rated as provincial-level healthy villages, making it the only prefecture-level city with full coverage in the province. “Zhejiang Medical Mutual Recognition” has full coverage at the grassroots level; more than 940,000 visits have been made to “Famous Doctors to Jia”; national pilot practices such as social psychological services, medical care integration, and palliative care have been exchanged across the country and across the province; The satisfaction of the public, especially the “old and young” with their sense of health gain has been significantly improved. Won the title of “National Advanced Collective of Aging System”.

six,In-depth clean and honest construction in all fields