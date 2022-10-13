Samantha Cristoforetti, the first Italian female astronaut who is performing a resident mission on the International Space Station, “written” a Chinese-style romance in space on October 12. On the same day, she posted a set of space photography works on her personal Twitter account, accompanied by an ancient Chinese text describing the cosmic landscape, which not only showed the beauty of her homeland from the perspective of space, but also showed her excellent Chinese skills.

In an interview with a reporter from the Global Times on the 12th, an aerospace expert said that although Samantha Christoforetti has shown excellent Chinese skills before, it is still surprising that he is able to borrow this ancient Chinese sentence proficiently this time.

Samantha Christoforetti posted this group of space photography works on her personal Twitter account on the 12th, which are suspected to be day and night photos of China‘s Bohai Bay and Beijing in space. Published together with this group of photos is a sentence from the “Orchid Pavilion Collection” written by Wang Xizhi, a famous calligrapher in the Eastern Jin Dynasty: Look up at the greatness of the universe and look down at the abundance of categories, so it is enough to see and hear it. Entertainment, letter Coke also.

Poetry website’s interpretation of this ancient prose is to look up at the vastness of the universe, look down and observe the many things on the earth, to stretch your eyesight, open your mind, and be enough for the ultimate audio-visual entertainment, it is really very happy.

Professor Wang Hui, director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences of Tsinghua University, told the Global Times reporter that the “Orchid Pavilion Preface” is a particularly important text in Chinese civilization or Chinese culture. Wang Xizhi is also a great calligrapher, “The Orchid Pavilion Collection” Preface” is a very good article from the calligraphy to the mind, which has been copied and passed down from generation to generation. “The quotation here shows that she is using the perspective of Chinese civilization to observe the universe she is in, or it can be said that she is from the universe. When she came to observe China, it was really special that she could quote the Preface of the Orchid Pavilion, and she pinned a kind of ambition and a sense of pride.”







Samantha Christoforetti borrowed Wang Xizhi’s poem in space to express her feelings directly, which also caused heated discussions among netizens on foreign social media. Some netizens said that Samantha Cristoforetti’s Chinese level is good enough to go to the Chinese space station, and some netizens said that they wish world peace, less conflict and more cooperation.

Deng Yulin, an academician of the International Academy of Astronautics, said in an interview with a reporter from the Global Times on the 12th that a common perception that he had made after contacting many European astronauts was that after European astronauts entered space, they praised the beauty of the earth. At the same time, we will also see the loneliness of the earth’s swaying in space, so we will feel the importance of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The resume of European astronauts released by ESA shows that Samantha Cristoforetti, who was born in Milan on April 26, 1977, was officially made an ESA astronaut in 2009, and she was also the first to enter. Italian female astronaut in space. Samantha Christoforetti speaks Italian, English, German, French, Russian and Chinese. She is also a member of a China liaison group within ESA. The ESA official website shows that the task force is to travel with China. Keep in touch to identify and implement cooperation programs in the astronaut field of both parties. In 2017, Samantha Christoforetti also went to China to participate in a sea survival exercise organized in China‘s Yellow Sea with Chinese astronauts. This is also the first time that Chinese astronauts and foreign astronauts have conducted joint training in China.

An anonymous aerospace expert said in an interview with a reporter from the Global Times on the 12th that Samantha Cristoforetti had demonstrated an excellent level of Chinese before, and she could even accept it in fluent Chinese when facing the media. interview. In addition to Samantha Cristoforetti, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, who went to China with her for joint training, can also speak fluent Chinese. There has been good cooperation in the field of human spaceflight, and many astronauts have shown great interest in learning Chinese.”