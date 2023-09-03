Looking for ATA administrative assistants to fill DSGA posts, here is the application to be submitted and the deadline by province

The 2023-24 school year will also be the vacancy year for DSGA. To make up for the lack, the school offices resort to the provincial or national interpellation procedure.

Vacant posts are filled by administrative assistants who are employed or have served as DSGA in previous years. The individual notices must be followed for requirements.

The procedure is provided for by the CCNI of 8 July 2020, concerning the uses and temporary assignments of teaching, educational and ATA staff for the 2019/2022 school years, the validity of which has been extended for the academic year 2023/2024 with an agreement signed on 06/13/2023 between the Ministry of Education and the trade union organisations.

Open alerts

Basilicata

Matera September 4th at 11.59pm

Emilia Romagna

Parma deadline September 5th –

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Gorizia deadline 5 September at 12:30

Liguria

Imperia – deadline 4 September at 8

Lombardy

Monza and Brianza – deadline 8 September

As– deadline 5 September

Piedmont

connecting rod – deadline 4 September at 12 –

Tuscany

Massa Carrara – Deadline 8 September at 12

N.B. The page may not be updated in real time.

