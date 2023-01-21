Nice “tu” meet you! Farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit! Paper-cut rabbits, steamed bun rabbits, lantern rabbits…Take a look at the Chinese New Year, take a look at the little rabbits that carry traditional Chinese culture, and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit together Sense of ceremony!

Chinese people are saying goodbye to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

Follow us to find various rabbit elements in traditional Chinese arts and see how Chinese people celebrate Spring Festival.

