Looking for fame? Young man claims to be the son of Silvestre Dangond

Through their social networks, a young man identified as José Yuseff claims to be the son of Vallenato music singer Silvestre Dangond and says that he denied his paternity.

But if he denied me first, you don’t think I have every right to deny him too. What do you think: Is the father the one who begets or the one who breeds?”, Yuseff said in a video posted on his TikTok account in response to a user who asked him why he denied that the singer-songwriter was his father.

In the same way, the young man usually uploads videos singing Silvestre Dangond’s songs, responding to messages from users telling you that you look like the singer and that you should get a DNA testbut others comment that he uses this pretext to make himself known on social networks and become popular.

It is true that he is more like Silvestre than the children themselves” and “Pure story, Silvestre takes great care in that, you are going to use it to gain fame”, are some of the opinions on Instagram.

So far the vallenato singer has not spoken about these affirmations that the young José Yuseff says.

