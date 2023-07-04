Looking for photos for the Wikipedia archive dedicated to the Prato textile section [notiziediprato.it]

04.07.2023 h 10:58 comments

Looking for photos for the Wikipedia archive dedicated to the Prato textile section

The Lazzerini library launches the appeal. The material will be digitized and published under the heading “History of the Prato textile industry from its origins to the 21st century”. There is time until July 31st

Looking for historical photos of the Prato textile industries that will be published on Wikipedia in the section “History of the Prato textile industry from its origins to the 21st century”, where the most important entrepreneurs of the district will also find space. The Lazzerini Library, winner of the Wikimedia Italia 2023 Call for Proposals for Museums Archives Libraries, launched the appeal.

There is time until 31 July (Sala Fondi Locali, in: Mondays from 2 to 7 pm, Tuesday to Friday from 9 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 to 1 pm) to submit historical shots depicting exteriors, interiors, people in the work, machinery the images will be digitized and then returned to the owners.

Lazzerini’s project provides for the mapping using OpenStreetMap of the wool map of the Municipality of Prato in 1914 – 134 textile factories scattered throughout the city – contained within the volume The art of wool in Prato, a historical monograph published in 1953 by Enrico Bruzzi.

Through a comparison with the current structural arrangement and with the contribution of the citizens’ photographs, a historical path of the development and decline of the Prato industry can be outlined. Historical photographs of the Prato wool mills between 1800 and 1940 will be inserted on wikimedia Commons.



Associated local editions: Prato

Date of the news:

04.07.2023 h 10:58

comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

