Looking for remote employees in the US

The remote contracting model is the favorite for Silicon Valley Startups, but What are the requirements for the vacancies?

American companies looking to hire Latin American talent remotely usually have a series of requirements for candidates.

They expect professionals to have a level of English B2 or highersince communication is key in remote and multicultural work teams.

Equally, proven programming and software development experience is required, as well as advanced skills in popular programming languages ​​such as Java, Python, Ruby, or Javascript; and technical and soft skillssuch as the ability to work in a team, adaptability and problem solving.

Leadership skills are also valued the ability to work in a dynamic environment and changeable.

“If a person decides to work remotely, they must understand the commitment and responsibility that this virtual environment entails. It is important that you have a proactive attitude towards continuous learning, since the technology industry is constantly changing and it is essential to stay up to date. This also means that they will have the opportunity to constantly learn and improve their skills,” says Diego Gamboa, Chief Technology Officer of the Software Mismo consultancy, which has been in the market for more than 10 years offering IT solutions to North American companies.

To apply to remote job offers, It is important to highlight in the CV skills and experiences in remote workas well as the relevant technical skills for the position to which you apply.

Likewise, it is important to emphasize the ability to work autonomously and demonstrate a proactive attitude towards constant learning. During the interview, it is essential to talk about previous experiences of remote work and how they have dealt with the challenges that this can entail.

“Those who apply must highlight in the interviews their communication and collaboration skills in a virtual environment, as well as the flexibility to adapt to different time zones, teams and cultures,” adds Gamboa, who stresses that “it is decisive that applicants demonstrate their communication skills in the required language, their proactivity, and their ability to solve problems”.

Those who wish to apply for these offers can do so at

Comments