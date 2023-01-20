People’s Daily Online, Beijing, January 20th (Bao Congying, Duying Ange) Intangible cultural heritage celebrates the new year, and the central axis welcomes the new year. On January 19th, in the jubilant dance of the national intangible cultural heritage project Baizhifang Taishi, the 2023 “Beijing Central Axis Intangible Cultural Heritage Chaohui” event made a wonderful appearance on the central axis.

Photo by Wen Zhao

“Auspicious rabbits send blessings, and the national tide welcomes spring.” In order to welcome the Spring Festival of the Kuimao Year, inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and enrich the cultural life of the people during the Spring Festival, the 2023 “Beijing Central Axis Intangible Cultural Heritage Tide Gathering” event will be held from January 19 to 20, 2023 at the newly renovated national key The cultural relics protection unit and the Beijing Qianxiangyi Silk Shop with a history of nearly 200 years were held. The event is hosted by the Xicheng District Culture and Tourism Bureau and the Xicheng District Cultural Relics Protection and Management Center, co-organized by the Beijing Dashilan Liulichang Construction Headquarters and the Xicheng District Dashilan Sub-district Office.

Photo by Wen Zhao

This Chaohui event consists of three sections: the exhibition and experience of intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, folk art performances, and the exhibition and sales of cultural and creative products in Xicheng District. Xicheng District is rich in cultural heritage resources and profound cultural heritage. There are 224 representative intangible cultural heritage items at all levels, including 40 at the national level.

Photo by People's Daily Online reporter Bao Congying

In this event, the intangible cultural heritage handicraft items such as Beijing paper-cutting, colored sand craft, Beijing lacquer carving, facial makeup drawing, nuclear carving, Beijing colored sculpture, Cao’s kite, Beijing gourd pyrography, preserved fruit making technology, and traditional medicinal fragrance making technology were displayed. , and folk art projects such as crosstalk, allegro, Jingyun Dagu, Xihe Dagu, etc., not only inherit the intangible cultural heritage of the central axis, but also reflect the wisdom, hard work and craftsmanship of the Chinese people, allowing citizens to experience the traditional culture. The taste of the year; in the cultural and creative market, there are new consumer products with themes such as Beijing’s central axis, intangible cultural heritage, Peking Opera, and IP joint names. Office, bringing together a number of high-quality cultural and creative brands. There are not only creative products of traditional history and culture, but also innovative products combined with the current market trend, offering a rich cultural and creative feast to the public, leading the enthusiasm for consumption in the Spring Festival, and igniting the “firework” of the city.

Photo by Wen Zhao

“Looking for the taste of intangible cultural heritage, visit the old store of Zhongxie”. Beijing Qianxiangyi, where this event is held, is located at an important node in the Dashilan area of ​​the central axis. It is a national key cultural relics protection unit. “China Time-honored Brand” enterprise. Qianxiangyi was built in the Daoguang period of the Qing Dynasty (1840), with a total construction area of ​​1399 square meters, including 636 square meters of cultural relics. It is one of the important relics of modern cultural relics in my country. It has absorbed elements of Western architectural culture. It is full of style and also embellished with some Chinese decorations, reflecting the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures. It is a typical representative of the combination of Chinese and Western in commercial store buildings in Dashilar area.

The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Xicheng District Culture and Tourism Bureau said that the location of this event is here, which is another measure for Xicheng District to continue to explore the revitalization and utilization of cultural relics and the protection of intangible cultural heritage. It will really make “cultural relics come alive” and thus help Beijing The protection of cultural heritage along the central axis further expands the influence of excellent traditional Chinese culture. “This national-level cultural relic protection unit that has just completed the overall renovation has opened its doors, and the citizens are invited to visit old stores, appreciate intangible cultural heritage, and buy cultural and creative products, so that they can celebrate the New Year with joy.”

