Home » Loose, light rain from the north-west, 18 to 26 degrees
News

Loose, light rain from the north-west, 18 to 26 degrees

by admin
Loose, light rain from the north-west, 18 to 26 degrees

The weather will be partly mixed, partly relaxed. (imago stock&people / Thomas Imox)

Rain showers in the Alps this morning, otherwise broken up with sunny intervals. Light rain, northwest-southeast. Highs of 18 to 26 degrees. Morning change of sun and clouds, a few showers and thunderstorms on the coasts. 18 to 26 degrees.

The further prospects:
Mostly clear on Monday, later more cumulus clouds and mostly in the north also showers. A few thunderstorms are possible there and on the edge of the Alps. 20 to 25 degrees.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 1st, 2023.

See also  "It is not a matter of chance, but of will"

You may also like

“Piranha” is sentenced to 47 years for the...

Burgoberbach | stranger in the house

Traffic accident leaves a deceased motorcyclist – 102nine...

Does eating fruits and vegetables make you fat?

Military Commissioner: Bundeswehr set to withdraw from Mali...

Discrimination Against Cubans: Honeymoon Plans in Cayo Coco...

Guns in the US: Why killing sprees aren’t...

Josselyn Portillo achieves a bronze medal for El...

Unemployment rate decreased slightly in May

Marero hid in a motel in Santa Tecla...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy