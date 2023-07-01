Loose, light rain from the north-west, 18 to 26 degrees

The weather will be partly mixed, partly relaxed. (imago stock&people / Thomas Imox)

Rain showers in the Alps this morning, otherwise broken up with sunny intervals. Light rain, northwest-southeast. Highs of 18 to 26 degrees. Morning change of sun and clouds, a few showers and thunderstorms on the coasts. 18 to 26 degrees.

The further prospects:

Mostly clear on Monday, later more cumulus clouds and mostly in the north also showers. A few thunderstorms are possible there and on the edge of the Alps. 20 to 25 degrees.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 1st, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

