“While discussing in Rome Sagunto is being conquered”, thunders the archbishop of Palermo Corrado Lorefice evoking the homily of Cardinal Salvatore Pappalardo, and referring to the standoff between the government and NGO ships waiting for a port. The quote takes us back to the dark years of the mafia lead, when General Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa was killed in his car with his wife Emanuela Setti Carraro.