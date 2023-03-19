Sandra Lorena Arias qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 after he won the Asian 20 km Walk Championship in the city of Nomi, Japan. The athlete herself reached a time of 1:28:02, which leads her to participate in one of the most important world events next year.

Arenas, 29, is a native of Pereira and joins the list of athletes who will participate in the next Olympic Games. Besides He will also meet the Colombian soccer players of the senior women’s team who also won a quota for the sports contest.

It should be remembered that the walker participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she won the silver medal in the 20 kilometers, with which her brilliant participation in the next Olympics that will take place in 2024 is expected.

“Colombia with a ticket to #Paris2024! @lorenaarenas22 qualified for the Olympic Games @Paris2024, in the Asian 20km Walk Championship, in Nomi. He finished with a time of 1:28.02. A clear demonstration of resilience and pure determination ”, was celebrated by the Ministry of Sport.

For her part, the athlete shared her happiness on her social networks after reaching a quota for the most important Olympics worldwide.

“I want to share my happiness to be once again the first Colombian athlete to qualify for an Olympic Games, #paris2024🇫🇷 with a time of 1 hour 28.02 in a 20km walk, with a new national record. Thanks to my coach Brent Vallance, work team to my family”, Arenas said on his Twitter account.

The Olympic runner-up will continue her arduous preparation for the next contest that awaits her in Paris.