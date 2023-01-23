With her uniform made to measure precisely for her, her hair tied up as one of the norms of a policewoman and the Kepi on her head, to carry high the rank of colonel received, she arrived at the facilities of the Police Command in Valledupar , the girl Lorey Tatiana Velázquez Fernández, who for one day was part of the ranks of this institution, as part of a dream that she always wanted to come true.

Lorey, who suffers from the difficult disease of myelomeningocele, at her new years of age is very clear about what she wants in life. Her dreams, in addition to becoming a professional teacher, are to provide her services to the National Police, an institution that she admires, mainly for the gallantry of women to serve the country.

Yes, serving and contributing to Colombia is his dream. In the midst of her physical difficulties that make her stronger when it comes to facing her own challenges, Lorey assumed the great responsibility of presenting herself as one more member of the Police, an institution that received her with open arms for several hours to make her feel like another member of this family.

NUMBER ONE FANS

Lorey’s preparation began very early. A commission was moved to her home to prepare her from head to toe. In her wheelchair, which she moves with agility and dexterity, she was arranged. Her black hair was smoothed and glued by the Police uniforms themselves, followed by her dress uniform that she wore as the most important outfit of her life.

On his chest he wore a band that highlighted the rank of Colonel, a promotion that, over the years, he aspires to occupy in the institution, perhaps not to fight crime in dangerous police procedures, but with his knowledge to help to children and families in need, said little Lorey, during her stay at the command, where she was accompanied by her mother and other relatives.



Myelomeningocele is the most serious type of spina bifida. With this condition, a sac of fluid leaks out through an opening in a person’s back at birth. Part of the spinal cord and nerves are in that sac and are damaged.

This is the affectation that Lorey suffers, which although it conditions her physical movements does not limit her mind, her thoughts and goals in this life. She is the third of four siblings, lives in the Los Fundadores neighborhood of Valledupar, who, due to all the health complications she has presented, in addition to several surgical interventions, has only reached the first grade of primary school, this being, another of her dreams for this year, to continue studying and improve her quality of life.

Valentina is her cousin and her best friend, with whom she shares her time during the day, watching cartoons, coloring, which is one of her passions and one of the things that makes her most happy; with her he spends her days, together with her parents, her grandmother and the affection of the inhabitants of her block

For the construction of this desire, it was possible to obtain a uniform, decorate the Protection and Special Services section, where she was received by Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, Police commander in Cesar, to entertain her, give her details, and then carry out a tour of each of the units so that he knew the functions that a Policeman fulfills.

IT WAS HIS DREAM

Yajaira Fernández, mother of the girl, saw the fulfillment of her daughter’s dream very remote, for this reason she thanks the group for Children and Adolescents of the Cesar Police, who responded to the call and made this wish come true for her little daughter.



“She has always wanted to be a police officer, she is very fond of that institution, they did an interview here and the children and adolescents police came to the house and we agreed to fulfill the girl’s wish.”

He appreciated this gesture from the Cesar Police and was also optimistic about the offers made by the institution to help Lorey: “since the girl is not studying, due to the same situation of her pathology, the Childhood and Adolescence group promised to help to get her a directed study and they are also going to give her a special wheelchair for her, since she currently uses an adult chair, a situation that does not allow her good mobility, ”he said.

It was a hard day for ‘Colonel Lorey’, who also received a bouquet of flowers and received the attire that identifies them in each brigade she visited. She is an example of improvement, her dreams have no limits and although she cannot walk, her desires follow them step by step, until she reaches the glory that she yearns for so much.

