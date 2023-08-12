Lorry of tomatoes on fire on the A16, traffic disruption – News

An articulated lorry carrying boxes of tomatoes caught fire on the A16 Naples-Canosa, in the Irpinia municipality of Vallata. Flames from the engine compartment engulfed the vehicle. The driver with a difficult maneuver was able to pull over and get to safety.





The cargo was scattered on the roadway.





Several teams of firefighters and also a tanker from the provincial command of Avellino were on site. Notable inconvenience to traffic particularly intense in the afternoon, when the accident occurred. The truck came from Puglia and was directed to the Agro Nocerino-Sarnese.



