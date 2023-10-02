Los Chapitos Send Narcomantas Prohibiting Sale of Fentanyl in Sinaloa

Narcomantas Warning against Sale of Fentanyl Found in Sinaloa, Mexico

Sinaloa, Mexico – Monday morning brought with it the appearance of several narcomantas, or drug banners, signed by ‘Los Chapitos’, in various parts of the state of Sinaloa. These banners explicitly prohibited the sale of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid. The messages, directed towards the government headed by Rubén Rocha Moya, have raised questions about the motives behind the warning.

In response to the discovery of these banners, Sinaloa’s attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, confirmed that investigations were already underway to determine the individuals responsible for their placement. Quiñónez stated that if necessary, investigation folders would be opened to identify those accountable for the narcomantas.

When asked directly if the blankets were intended for the Government of Sinaloa, Quiñónez responded affirmatively, declaring, “Of course it is directed at us.” However, she did not disclose the specific reasons behind the messages sent to the local authorities.

Quiñónez did, however, disclose that raw fentanyl materials were not being sold in Sinaloa, but acknowledged the presence of the processed drug within the state. She ruled out any direct involvement in the sale of fentanyl’s raw materials, emphasizing that it is an issue not directly handled by her office.

The head of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, revealed that no official complaints were received by the emergency hotline, 911, regarding the appearance of the narcomantas. Additionally, Mérida Sánchez reassured citizens that a surge in violent incidents was not anticipated in the region.

The banners, signed by “Los Chapitos”, were discovered in the municipalities of Culiacán, Mazatlán, Guamúchil, and Ahome. “Los Chapitos” is the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the children of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, one of Mexico’s most infamous drug lords.

The content of the narcomantas specifically addressed the prohibition of fentanyl sales in Sinaloa in an attempt to distance themselves from any involvement in its production or distribution. Images of the blankets were shared on social media by Los Noticieristas, a media outlet.

Los Chapitos have been vocal in their efforts to distance themselves from fentanyl trafficking in Mexico. A letter allegedly written by the group in May reiterated their non-involvement with the synthetic opioid. The letter, attributed to Jesús Alfredo, Iván Archivaldo, Joaquín, and Ovidio Guzmán, stated, “We have never knowingly established relationships with people who traffic fentanyl.”

The narcomantas concluded by asserting that Los Chapitos had never been, nor would they ever be, “affiliated with that business.” Moreover, they warned that failure to adhere to their warnings would result in severe consequences.

For now, the investigation into the origin and motives behind the narcomantas continues, shedding light on the ongoing battle against drug trafficking and its associated violence in Mexico.

Source: https://noticieristas.com/banners-prohiben-venta-produccion-fentanilo-sinaloa-los-chapitos/

