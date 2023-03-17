Junior Alexander Roldán, alias “JR”, one of the leaders of “Los Choneros” (File photo, courtesy Revista Vistazo)

At 05:00 this Friday, March 17, 2023, in Yaguachi, Guayas, two more deaths were discovered after the attack suffered by Junior Roldán, alias JR, one of the leaders of the Choneros.

In addition, there are nine people in custody, two of them with gunshot wounds.

The group that would be involved in the attack on JR would be Los Lobos.

Los Lobos and Los Choneros have turf disputes inside and outside the prisons. Both respond to drug trafficking groups of Mexican cartels. The first to Jalisco Nueva Generación and the second to the Sinaloa cartel.

J.R. injured

Alias ​​JR, leader of the Los Choneros narco-criminal group, suffered an attack tonight, March 16, in the Colonial neighborhood.

He obtained his freedom a month ago, on February 16, after spending 13 years in jail accused of committing various crimes.

Police sources assured LA HORA that JR is injured.

Up to 6 people injured and 7 dead, according to the Police.

In videos circulating on the networks, you can see a group of people firing several shots outside a house in El Triunfo.

According to the police report, the injured were taken to the El Triunfo Hospital. «By versions, subjects, using force, they take dr. Xavier Torres Rojas of X-Rays. His whereabouts are unknown,” the report says. All units are deployed in the canton.

The SNAI has reported that it has activated protocols to avoid excesses in prisons, especially the Guayas regional one that was managed by JR.