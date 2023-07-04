Los Nevados Park will remain closed to ecotourism

The Los Nevados National Natural Park will remain closed during this season despite the fact that the Colombian Geological Service reduced the alert for a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz from Orange to Yellow.

The entity announced that the Ruiz river is still unstable and announced that it will carry out an evaluation of the risks that may exist in the protected area.

In recent days, there has been a decrease in seismicity related to the fracturing of rock inside the volcano, lower levels and recording of earthquakes, among other phenomena that allow the alert to be reduced.

However, explains the Colombian Geological Service, “even if the level of activity changes to Yellow, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano is still unstable” and “quickly destabilizes, which would lead to a return to the Orange level or even to a higher level.” Red, and it is necessary that the community in general is attentive to the evolution of volcanic activity”.

In this sense, Parques Nacionales Naturales de Colombia reported that it will maintain the total closure of the park until the conditions for its entry and permanence are considered adequate.

National Parks has been working with tour operators in the region and will continue to do so to establish the conditions and the plan for a gradual opening that ensures the safety of both park rangers and visitors.

The entity reiterates that it is aware of the importance of ecotourism for the economy of the region.

However, just as it works for the conservation of biodiversity, it must avoid any impact on the life, health and safety of Parks staff and visitors.

During the next few days and constantly, National Parks will keep public opinion informed about the decisions that are made regarding the opening of Los Nevados Park.

monitoring

The Colombian Geological Service reported that it will maintain monitoring in the Los Nevados park in order to monitor their behavior and avoid any emergency in the area.

The volcano, which remained at the orange level of activity for 89 days, returned to a level of lesser instability, which means that the probability of an eruption of considerable magnitude in terms of days or weeks has decreased, which makes it possible to change its level to yellow reported the entity.

John Makario Londoño, technical director of geohazards at the SGC, explained that “Ruiz is like a patient who has been in an Intensive Care Unit for many days, who has begun to stabilize and, for this reason, is transferred to a room with all the precaution of the case”.

The official added that “however, just as the patient who is now in the room may worsen and return to the ICU, the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano may increase significantly and suddenly, which would increase the probability of an eruption.” considerable and would force us to return to orange level to prevent as much as possible the impacts of an eventual eruption. These natural phenomena are not predictable and, therefore, the key is to be prepared and attentive to the evolution of the volcano’s activity”.

