Delight. ‘Los Pollos de la Tri’ is a national brand that has established itself as one of the most representative in the country.

The philosophy of working transparently day by day, with the support of collaborators committed to providing the best of themselves, is what allows us to achieve great dreams, it is what allows ‘The Chickens of the Tri’ have more than a decade in the national market.

DATO Los Pollos de la Tri se encuentran en Quito, Ambato, Machachi, Latacunga, Saquisilí, Salcedo, Riobamba, Guano, Baños, Píllaro, Puyo y Tena.

In February 2012, this business was born that sought to give a different option to lovers of chicken and the sport of south of Quito.

A little history

Vicente Cueva, mentalizer of this family business that has been transformed into a corporationcomments that the work has not been easy, but they have had the necessary tools to consolidate themselves as one of the chains of fast food most representative of the country.

He adds that the idea of ​​complementing a meal as coveted as the chicken and sportin this case the passion for the National Team, has worked well for diners and the company.

“We have worked tirelessly for forge ourselves as a successful and sustainable brand. We have been contributing to the economic growth of the country for more than 10 years, and our brand has been to deliver quality products and services that is something that characterizes us,” said Cueva.

Opening in Ambato

About three years ago they are the ones that ‘Los Pollos de la Tri’ has in the city, since then they have provided a service that attracts more and more customers who can vibrate not only with the taste of the food they serve in the place, but with the soccer emotionbecause those who visit it can express yourself with every play that they enjoy through the screens that are in the premises.

“Those who like football and sports They prefer us because they know that in each of our places they combine good food with their passion for sports and that allows them the freedom to laugh and even shout a goalthat in other places there is not ”, commented Cueva.

Finally, he pointed out that as a company they seek to open a market in Guayaquil, Cuenca, Ibarra and Tulcan. (NVP)

TOME NOTA La empresa trabaja bajo la modalidad de franquicias, quienes estén interesados en adquirir una pueden comunicarse al 0984088854 o escribir al correo [email protected], u obtener más información en www.lospollosdelatri.com.ec.