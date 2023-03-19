Home News Los Sparkis, a gang that robbed application drivers, falls
Los Sparkis, a gang that robbed application drivers, falls

Los Sparkis, a gang that robbed application drivers, falls

The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted John Michael Martínez Mendoza, Rafael Andres Vargas Bohórquez and Juan Sebastián Zuluaga Jordán, three possible members of the criminal network ‘Los Sparkis’ who would be involved in the theft of vehicles attached to virtual platforms that offer private transportation in Bogota.

The evidence indicates that these men apparently requested services and, as soon as they got into the cars, threatened the drivers with firearms, restrained them by pressing ropes around their necks, and detained them for two hours. During this time, they allegedly took their belongings, cell phones, and cash, and then escaped with the vehicles.

In the investigation, eight victims were accredited, who were abandoned in lots and lonely places located in the towns of Kennedy, Bosa and Ciudad Bolivar.

‘Los Sparkis’ were captured in proceedings carried out by units of the National Police. In the proceedings, two traumatic weapons with their respective cartridges were seized. A prosecutor from the Bogotá Section presented them before a guarantee control judge and charged them with the crimes of simple kidnapping, and qualified and aggravated theft.

The charges were not accepted by the defendants, who must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison.

