A man lost control of his car and ended up in the ditch. It happened on the morning of Monday 14 November in the locality of Gorgo, in via Tomadini, in the municipality of Latisana, a road that runs along the Tagliamento.

The man, who was proceeding towards Lignano, was extracted from the cockpit by the Latisana firefighters and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

On the spot, in addition to the 118 and the firefighters, who also secured the roadway, the police intervened for the reliefs.