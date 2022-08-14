AURONZO. Paraglider twists around the rock, help arrives. A 40-year-old from Dobbiaco (Bz) got away with so much fear and some trauma who at lunchtime today, Sunday 14 August, took off with the paraglider from Sesto for a tour around the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, at the time of passing by the Piccolissima, he lost control of the sail, hitting the wall with his body a few meters below the summit, 2,700 meters above sea level. On impact, the ropes of the sail twisted into the rock. Two mountaineers who were on the summit immediately threw their rope to the pilot because they secured themselves and awaited the arrival of help.

Activated around 13.30 by the manager of the Lavaredo Refuge, in turn alerted by people outside who had seen the sail fall, the 118 sent the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter, which made base camp at Lavaredo, where a rescue team Alpine of the Guardia di Finanza was ready in support.

Once at high altitude, having already identified the point where the man was – about 5 meters below the summit – who was collecting the sails, the helicopter hovering landed the helicopter rescue technician trying to avoid as much air movement as possible. The rescuer reached the injured man, who probably suffered bruises to the sternum and hip, but was cooperative. After loading the sails in the backpack, the helicopter rescue technician raised the pilot to the top and both were embarked in hovering. The 40-year-old was transported to Fiames and was then entrusted to the ambulance bound for the Cortina hospital.

Today’s morning was quite eventful for mountain rescue. Before this intervention in Auronzo, at around 10.30 the Alpine Rescue of the Val di Zoldo was alerted for a mushroom hunter who slipped into a steep section of the wood, above the Fusine cemetery. While a rescuer arrived on the spot with the stretcher for possible transport, another rescuer arrived with the jeep and found the injured person on the road. The man, from Val di Zoldo, suffered a probable dislocation of a shoulder in the fall. For this he was accompanied to the ambulance hospital.

Finally, around 10.45 am, the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter took off in the direction of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, because, in the middle of the normal ascent to the Cime Grande, an Austrian hiker suffered a trauma to her wrist that prevented her from continuing. Having identified the point where they were, the helicopter rescue technician landed in hovering and approached the 58-year-old and her two companions along a ledge near the route. All three were then hovered off a rock outcrop and transported to the Lavaredo Refuge. From there a team of the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza accompanied them by off-road vehicle to the Auronzo Refuge, from where they left by their own means.