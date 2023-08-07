Online message – Thursday 08/03/2023

Income Tax | Loss carryback – effects on the total amount of income in the year of origin (BFH)

Negative income, insofar as it has been carried back in accordance with Section 10d (1) EStG, can no longer be assigned to the year in which it occurred and therefore does not (or no longer) form the basis for determining the income in the year in which it occurred. The negative total amount of income in the year in which it was incurred (Section 2 (3) EStG) must be increased by the amount of the income carried back after the loss carryback has been carried out. The total amount of income modified by the loss deduction forms the starting point for the further determination of income in accordance with Section 2 (4) EStG (BFH, judgment of May 3, 2023 – IX R 6/21; published on August 3, 2023).

facts: It is disputed whether a negative total amount of income in the disputed year compensates for a church tax refund surplus, although the unbalanced in the disputed year…

