Loss of sexual appetite is a problem that affects many people at some point in their lives, see the most common causes.

It is a decrease or absence of desire or interest in having sexual relations with a partner or with other people.

The loss of sexual appetite can have various causes, both physical and psychological, and can cause discomfort, frustration and conflict in the relationship.

Among the physical causes of loss of sexual appetite are:

– Chronic or acute diseases that affect the general state of health, such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases, urinary or genital infections, cancer, etc.

– Hormonal disorders that alter the level of testosterone or estrogen, such as hypothyroidism, menopause, pregnancy, lactation, etc.

– Side effects of some medications that interfere with libido, such as antidepressants, contraceptives, antihypertensives, antihistamines, etc.

– Excessive consumption of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs that decrease sensitivity and sexual performance.

– sexual dysfunction problemssuch as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, vaginismus or anorgasmia, which make it difficult or prevent the enjoyment of sex.

Among the psychological causes of loss of sexual appetite are:

– Stress, anxiety or depression that affect mood and self-esteem.

– Personal or couple conflicts that generate resentment, lack of communication or emotional distance.

– Routine, boredom or lack of creativity that cause monotony and loss of interest in sex.

– Fears, traumas or negative beliefs about sex that inhibit sexual desire or pleasure.

– Differences in the level or frequency of sexual desire between partners that cause dissatisfaction or rejection.

The loss of sexual appetite is not a disease in itself, but a symptom that something is not working well in the physical or psychological field.

That is why it is important to identify and treat the underlying cause that causes it. Some measures that can help to recover the sexual appetite are:

– Consult a doctor to rule out or treat any health problem that may be affecting sexual desire.

– Review and adjust medication that may be interfering with libidounder medical supervision.

– Reduce or avoid the consumption of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs that may impair sexual functioning.

– Practice healthy lifestyle habits that improve physical and mental well-being, such as exercising, sleeping well, eating a balanced diet, etc.

– Seek professional help from a psychologist or a sexologist if there are problems of sexual dysfunction or emotional difficulties that prevent you from enjoying sex.

– Improve communication and intimacy with the couple, expressing feelings, needs and sexual preferences in an honest and respectful way.

– Break the routine and stimulate sexual creativity, exploring new ways of giving and receiving pleasure, such as erotic games, sex toys, sexual fantasies, etc.

– Respect their own rhythm and space and that of the other, without pressing or forcing them to have sex when they don’t feel like it or are not ready.

Loss of sexual appetite is a common and solvable problem that should not be a reason for shame or guilt.

With a positive and proactive attitude, sexual desire and pleasure can be recovered and the quality of life and the couple’s relationship can be improved.

