Lost in Cajas, they are now safe with their family

Five members of the Baculima family who had gotten lost in the Cajas National Park this Sunday afternoon were rescued. PHOTO Xavier Caivinagua

Five members of the Baculima family who had gotten lost in the Cajas National Park on the afternoon of this Sunday, September 10, were reunited with their relatives on Monday afternoon after being rescued.

It was a 65-year-old woman, her two daughters and two sons-in-law who had gone on a regular walk to the mountains, but who got lost in the thick fog and could not return.

One of them reported that they left the Prado brothers’ ranch around 07:00 and planned to return at 12:00; However, they were caught in a “fatal” fog that caused them to lose their way.

They walked and only found more mountain, but they also followed the river and found a large slope.

Upon finding a point where there was a signal, they reported the emergency.

At night they gathered straw and slept closely together to protect themselves from the cold.

Rescue

A total of 15 members of the Cuenca Fire Department, four park rangers from ETAPA EP and two members of the Prado family ranch began the search in the morning hours to locate the family.

Firefighters reported that two people received medical attention for pain in their lower extremities, but are stable.

