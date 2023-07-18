Lost Keys Already Cost Billions of Dollars, Many More Are at Risk By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Polygon Manager: Lost keys have already cost billions of dollars, many more are at risk

While private or mnemonic keys offer many security benefits, they also present practical challenges, according to Mudit Gupta, chief information security officer at layer-2 scaling solution Polygon. Speaking at the Community Conference (EthCC) event on July 17, Gupta said discussed the differences between theoretical security and practical security in the blockchain and crypto space. Gupta told the audience at the EthCC in Paris that, as far as theoretical security is concerned, the industry is “running very fast”. However, Polygon executive believes industry is ‘far behind’ when it comes to practical security.

Mudit Gupta at the EthCC event in Paris, France. Source: EthCC Livestream For example, the executive explained how private keys are more difficult to keep secure than passwords, since the latter can be changed in the event of a data leak. He explained:

“A mnemonic is a one-time thing. And if you make a mistake, if it’s disclosed, it’s over. So keeping the mnemonic phrase or private key safe is a much, much harder problem.”

According to Gupta, at least a couple of billion dollars have been lost due to the loss of the mnemonic keys. The manager highlighted how the risk is much greater due to the lack of adequate security. “There are billions of dollars in user wallets that are not properly secured,” Gupta argues. Gupta pointed out that private keys are theoretically 100% secure. “If no one knows your private key, no one can access your funds,” she said. However, the security professional acknowledged that practical problems can arise. “What if you were to die for any reason? How can loved ones access your funds? It’s a tough problem to solve. Then there’s the key issue. rotation. What happens if, for whatever reason, the key gets compromised?” he explained. In addition to these issues, the executive also discussed the challenges of being an advocate in the world of security. According to Gupta, forwards have a much easier time than defenders. He stated:

