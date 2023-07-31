Home » Lost luggage: Motorcyclists on the A1 driving the wrong way | > – News – Lower Saxony
Status: 07/31/2023 1:59 p.m

The police stopped the wrong-way driver on the freeway. (icon picture)

Police forces stopped an 81-year-old motorcyclist on Sunday who was driving the wrong way on the A1 near Harpstedt (Oldenburg district). As the police announced on Monday, the man first drove his motorcycle on the A1 in the direction of Hamburg. At the Groß Ippener junction, the motorcyclist simply turned around and drove as a wrong-way driver on the hard shoulder. Several witnesses called 911. After five kilometers, the police stopped the man and checked him in a parking lot. The 81-year-old told officials that he had lost his luggage and was looking for it. They initiated proceedings against the 81-year-old.

