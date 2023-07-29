Lost Soul Aside: A 10-minute gameplay video from ChinaJoy 2023

During ChinaJoy 2023, UltiZeroGames presented a new demo of its action RPG: Lost Soul Aside. There is no official video of this test mode yet, but someone has recorded one 10 minute video while at the event.

As you can see, the quality is not very high and above all there is no sound, so we cannot judge the technical quality of the work, but we can at least get an idea of ​​the gameplay and see what this recent version of Lost Soul Aside has to offer.

Lost Soul Aside, seven years later

Lost Soul Aside will feature various bosses to face

Recall that Lost Soul Aside was born as a small project of a single developer in 2016. It is a game created in Unreal Engine 4 (the five didn’t exist yet, let’s not forget) inspired by Final Fantasy 15 and its protagonist, Noctis, with some influences from Devil May Cry for the combat system.

Now seven years have passed and the game has obviously grown, even with the support of PlayStation acquiring console exclusivity. Lost Soul Aside will in fact be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The release period is currently set at the beginning of 2024.

The previous gameplay trailer is from November 2022.

