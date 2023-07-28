lost to the B team

This Thursday afternoon, Junior from Barranquilla suffered a painful defeat against Cúcuta Deportivo in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Colombia Cup. Despite scoring three goals, those led by Hernán Darío Gómez fell 4-3, showing poor football and exposing defensive weaknesses.

To the surprise of many, the defense, one of the areas that coach ‘Bolillo’ Gómez emphasizes the most, was the most vulnerable, conceding four goals by the Cúcuta team, which proved to be far superior in the match.

The ‘motilones’ went ahead with an own goal from defender Emanuel Olivera after 24 minutes, and then added three more goals from Jonathan Agudelo (50′), José Estupiñán (56′) and Lucas Ríos (67′). On behalf of the Barranquilla team, Gabriel Fuentes (55′), Pablo Rojas (60′) and Carlos Bacca (72′) scored.

After the game, the fans of the ‘shark’ demonstrated on social networks, questioning the team’s performance and the direction of the coach ‘Bolillo’, who seems to be running out of arguments to turn the situation around the rojiblanco team.

The return match will take place on Wednesday, August 16 at 8:30 pm at the Estadio Metropolitano de Barranquilla.

Cúcuta Deportivo: Ezequiel Mastrolia; Juan Pablo Diaz, Julian Anaya, Santiago Guzman, Steven Monsalve; José Estupiñán, Darwin Carrero, Jhonatan González, Mauricio Duarte; Alexander González, Jhonatan Agudelo.

DT: Ruben Tanucci.

Junior: Santiago Mele; Yeferson Moreno, Jermein Zidane Peña, Emanuel Olivera, Gabriel Fuentes; Léider Berrío, Didier Moreno, Carlos Sierra, Omar Albornoz; Vladimir Hernandez; Andres Rodriguez.

DT: Hernán Darío Gómez.