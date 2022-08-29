“Today it took me a lot of time to come to Campobasso, I realized that the roads are those of the 1960s and it is not possible to enhance the territory without adequate infrastructures”. Thus Claudio Lotito, candidate for the uninominal of the Senate in the Molise college, on the sidelines of the meeting at the Centrum Palace for the presentation of the candidates of Forza Italia. The president of Lazio responded on the controversy concerning his condition as a parachute, the position that the party (Forza Italia) has assigned him on what is considered a safe seat. “It’s true – admitted the patron of Lazio – I don’t know this territory, even if I know Abruzzo because my grandfather was from Amatrice. But I researched, and not on wikipedia because I don’t use social media and I don’t even have Google on my mobile. But I make a commitment to the Molise population, because this region needs representatives who support its cause, it is an ignored region that has no voice ”. Very well, it was not that Amatrice is not located in Abruzzo but in Lazio, in the province of Rieti.

Gaffe aside, Lotito played on “Molise that does not exist”, otherwise defined as “Molisn’t” (with an English lexical game): “More than a region that does not exist – he observed – Molise is a ghost region, unheard, Invisible. So far what I have seen is beautiful but nobody talks about it. The problem of the roads seriously worsens the situation, that is something that must be solved together with many other problems ». Lotito also said he wanted to open electoral offices in the three major Molise centers of Campobasso Isernia and Termoli. “I am moving to Molise for this period of election campaign, I will always stay here and I will tour the towns.”

Immediate criticism of the Lazio Democratic Party through the words of the regional deputy secretary Enzo Foschi: «Lotito moves Amatrice to Abruzzo. The problem of the candidate Lotito, parachuted from the right into Molise, is not that he does not know Molise, but that he does not even know Lazio. I would advise him to pick up a book of geography, the one that is studied even in elementary school. He would thus avoid making such a fool ».

The clarification: “This is not a gaffe”

“I said that although I don’t know Molise, I know its peculiarities because it is a territory very similar to Abruzzo, where my grandfather, who was from Amatrice, was born”. Amateur in Abruzzo? “It’s not a gaffe, those who are having fun writing badly about me should study a bit of history and geography by exploiting an error that is not a mistake.” Claudio Lotito at LaPresse provides an alternative version to the one that is circulating about the oversight on Amatrice, corroborated by several ironic posts on Facebook and on social media in which the majority candidate in the Senate for the college is mocked for “geographical gaps” unique in Molise, also thanks to the mistake on Campitello Matese which in the words of Lotito has become Civitello Matese.

“Knowing Amatrice very well, where I have a beautiful farm of 300 hectares and three villas, I rightly stated that it is the Abruzzo area because when my grandfather was born, and I am speaking of the nineteenth century, it was part of the Abruzzi and the province of L ‘ Eagle. Indeed, there is an attempt at a referendum to bring Amatrice back to L’Aquila. It is not me who has to start studying », the Lazio patron points out. “I made an analogy between the territory of Molise and the similar one of Abruzzo by citing a familiar thing about a place, like Amatrice, which I know perfectly – concludes Lotito – and my words were used to strike me politically”.