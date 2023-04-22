Lots of rotation? Real Madrid host favorite opponents Celta

preliminary reportAfter the 2-0 win at Chelsea and the associated entry into the semi-finals of the premier class, the next game in LaLiga is scheduled for Real Madrid on Saturday. The focus in the final phase of this season is clearly on the cup competitions. In LaLiga, Carlo Ancelotti’s protégés still want to score as many points as possible and take the wind with them. On Saturday, at 9 p.m., the record champions face an absolute favorite opponent in Celta Vigo – and are likely to change many positions.

the initial situation

Four days after the lackluster 2-0 victory in the quarter-final second leg of the premier class at FC Chelsea, everyday league life is on the agenda for Real Madrid on Saturday. On Matchday 30, Carlo Ancelotti’s charges will play Celta Vigo (im REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN) required. Despite FC Barcelona’s mistake last matchday, the gap is still eleven points. The chances of defending the title are therefore only of a mathematical nature. Nonetheless, Los Blancos want theirs Extend the winning streak and take the momentum from the cup competitions into the league. In the first leg in August, Blancos clearly won 4-1 at the Galicians. Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde were responsible for the goals. With a win, Los Blancos could put at least minimal pressure on arch-rivals Barcelona ahead of their clash with Atlético Madrid.

On the part of the guests there is only a theoretical risk of relegation. Carlos Carvalhal’s charges are currently in twelfth place with 36 points. The gap to FC Valencia, who are in the first relegation zone, is nine points. With eight points from the last four league games the Galicians are currently in good form, even though they lost their last league game against RCD Mallorca 0-1. Interesting: With Celta Vigo is on Saturday the fairest team in LaLiga after Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao guest (59 yellow cards, two yellow-red cards, three red cards).

Personnel and prospective line-up

Andriy Lunin should keep the goal again after a long time against Celta Vigo. Changes are also to be expected in the back four: So should Lucas Vazquez lined up for Dani Carvajal. The duo shines in the center of defence Éder Militão/Antonio Rudiger the most likely option while veteran Nacho Fernandez expected to defend on the left. In the three-midfield should Eduardo Camavinga at the side of Aurelien Tchouameni and Daniel Ceballos accrue while the last convincing Marco AsensioChelsea-Schreck Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Junior should form the attack line. In view of the heavy workload and the important games in the final phase of the season Karim Benzema probably take a seat on the bench for the time being.

The voices of the game

Carlo Ancelotti (head coach): “We have a lot of respect for this team, who are doing well, are on a good run at the moment, have good organization. It’s a team we have to respect. And we have to try to do our best to win.”

Carlos Carvalhal (Cheftrainer Celta Vigo): “It’s a very demanding game, one of the toughest of the season, against an opponent who, if they have a good night, can beat any team in Europe. We have to do our best, that’s the only way we can take advantage of a bad night from them. Real Madrid have immense quality and a great coach. If we understand that there is a 1 percent chance, we have to show 100 percent ambition and prove that we can score points.“

Statistics and special

TOTAL BALANCE: Real Madrid and Celta Vigo have met 113 times in LaLiga. The merengues could Win 67 games (59 percent win rate), Celta Vigo won 29 games (26 percent win rate), 17 duels ended in a draw. Last, however, were the Galicians an absolute favorite opponent the Blancos: The record champions have won nine of the last ten meetings. Only one game ended in a draw.

DANGEROUS OFFENSIVE DUO: The royals have to be particularly careful on Saturday Iago Aspas and Gabriel Veiga. While Aspas has scored twelve goals himself and prepared four more goals, the 20-year-old top talent Veiga has nine goals and four assists. The 21 goals scored by the duo together match 58 percent (!) of the total goal tally of the Galicians.



YELLOW ALERT: At Real, three players have to be careful. Then carvajal, ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga are in four yellow cards in LaLiga and would therefore be blocked in the next one.

BYE: There will be a reunion on Saturday oscar rodriguez. The Spaniard was trained at Real Madrid and was under contract at Concha Espina until 2020. The midfielder has scored two goals in 25 appearances this season.

