Lotte Home Shopping’s ‘Paul & Joe’ has become a big hit… Cumulative order amount: 200 billion won

▲’Paul & Joe’ new model Yeo Yeon-hee (Photo provided by Lotte Home Shopping)

The designer brand ‘Paul & Joe’, launched exclusively by Lotte Home Shopping in 2020, has grown into a mega brand, reaching a cumulative order volume of 200 billion won in just three years.

According to Lotte Home Shopping on the 16th, it has a ‘Parisian’ style based on unique sophistication, and has quickly established itself in the TV home shopping market, ranking 3rd among Lotte Home Shopping’s hit products for two consecutive years.

Lotte Home Shopping plans to continue its popularity through changes such as launching a new model and expanding the ‘Signature’ lineup to reflect the brand’s unique patterns and colors in celebration of its fourth year of launch.

French contemporary brand ‘Paul & Joe’ was launched by designer ‘Sophie Micheli’ in 1995 and has been in the spotlight among celebrities around the world for its unique patterns and colors. It is a global brand that is introduced every time on the seasonal runway stage, such as the Paris Collection, and is available in 34 stores in 13 countries around the world.

In August 2020, Lotte Home Shopping launched Paul & Joe exclusively in the industry after a year of preparation targeting the 3040 generation. It recorded 500,000 sets of orders just 4 months after its launch, and ranked 3rd among Lotte Home Shopping’s hit products for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022, selling an average of more than 1 million sets per year. To date, four years after launch, the total number of orders has reached 3 million sets and the cumulative order amount has reached 200 billion won.

The secret to Paul & Joe’s popularity is the result of the free and sophisticated French sensibility that resonates with MZ generation consumers. The ‘Set-up Suit’, which sells more than 100,000 sets annually, is Paul & Joe’s representative product that embodies a chic sensibility. It is very popular because it can create a luxurious atmosphere at a reasonable price.

Another secret to driving sales in the fall/winter (FW) season is outerwear. ‘Tweed Jacket’ and ‘Hungarian Goose Down Padding’, which were created with Paul & Joe’s unique patterns and designs, are representative popular products, and the proportion of outerwear sales reaches 70%. In particular, there was a lot of demand from the MZ generation who prefer office look styles, and the purchase proportion of those in their 30s and 40s was more than 10% higher than that of other brands.

Lotte Home Shopping aims to strengthen the competitiveness of its independent fashion brand in this year’s FW season and is pursuing the hiring of new models, expanding the number of products, and strengthening brand identity.

In particular, Paul & Joe expanded the number of products to 16 types compared to the previous year and increased preparation volume by more than 75%. As the new model, Yeo Yeon-hee, a fashion model who can bring out Paul & Joe’s sophistication and chic charm, was selected. It was analyzed that after the selection of the new model, the age of purchasing customers became 5 years younger. In addition, the ‘Signature’ product lineup has been strengthened and is popular.

On the 16th, at Lotte Home Shopping’s largest shopping event of the year, ‘Korea Gwangkeuljeol’, a ‘Pre-Winter Special’ was held to unveil Paul & Joe’s new winter products and received a warm response.

Kim Ji-yeon, head of the fashion product development division at Lotte Home Shopping, said, “Paul & Joe has quickly established itself in three years by leading the youth fashion trend in TV home shopping.” “This year, we selected a new model familiar to the MZ generation to deliver a new charm. “We plan to expand and introduce new products that strengthen the brand’s unique sensibility and design.”

