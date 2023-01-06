The 5 million euro first prize of the Italian Lottery goes to the Serie D 271862 ticket sold to Bologna. The second prize of 2.5 million euros goes to the Serie L coupon 486158 sold at Roma. The third prize of 2 million euro was won by the Serie L 349605 ticket sold at Fonte Nuova, in province of Rome. The fourth prize of 1.5 million euros goes to coupon E 004737 sold to Roma and the fifth and final first-class prize of €1 million goes to coupon L 492408 sold to Parma.

The three categories of prizes to be shared

The total prizes are 195 for a total amount of 16 million and 211 thousand euros. The prizes of the 195 winning tickets will be divided as follows:

FIRST CATEGORY AWARDS: first prize 5,000,000 euros; second prize 2,500,000; third prize 2,000,000; fourth prize 1,500,000; fifth prize 1,000,000.

SECOND CATEGORY AWARDS: 10 prizes of 50,000 euros.

THIRD CATEGORY AWARDS: 180 prizes of 20,000 euros.

For this edition of the Italian Lottery, the Committee decided to award 30 more third-category prizes than last year. A total prize of 111,000 euros was reserved for the retailers from whom the winning tickets were purchased. The list of winning tickets will be available on the site adm.gov.it .

Rome still protagonist

The capital confirms itself as the protagonist of the Italian Lottery: in the last ten editions, from 2012 to 2022, with tickets sold in Rome and its province, over 22.2 million euros were awarded only with first tier prizes.

This year, Rome wins the second prize of 2.5 million and the fourth prize of 1.5 million, while at Fonte Nuova, still close to the capital, the third prize of 2 million euro ends: the balance, considering only the first category prizes, is 6 million euros.

Lazio leads the way in sales

Lazio confirms itself as the queen region of sales also for the 2023 edition of the traditional Italian Lottery. Of the over six million tickets sold throughout Italy, one in six (1,118,190) was sold in the various provinces of Lazio, with a preference – obviously – for the city of Rome where a total of 871,430 tickets were sold. Lombardy (959,400 tickets) and Campania (583,840) are in the ranking of the regions considered luckiest by players.

A total of 6,013,665 tickets were sold this year, about 400,000 less than last year when the competition had registered a sign of recovery. This year there was also a surge in online ticket sales, an increasingly widespread practice even for a competition with a historical tradition. There were 101,445 coupons detached online, around 27,000 more than last year.

The winners of the 2022 competition

It is no coincidence that most of the tickets are sold in Lazio, given that last year the first prize of 5 million euros was awarded in the capital (sold by a distributor in Rome and ended up in a tobacco shop in viale Mazzini) and the fourth prize of 1.5 million. According to the facts provided by Agipronews, in the last ten editions, from 2011 to 2021, with tickets sold in Rome and its province, over 20 million euros were awarded only with first-tier prizes.

No form of withholding or withdrawal is applied to winnings of any amount from the Italian Lottery, therefore the winners are credited in full with the sums corresponding to the established prizes, as recalled by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

For 2023, Adm is also proposing the Italy Philanthropic Lottery: the start is scheduled for February 1st and the conclusion is set for July 30th, with the final draw scheduled for November 9th. The winner, explains Agipronews, will be awarded a single prize: choose and name one of the projects proposed by the Lotteria Filantropica Italia in his name and which will be selected on the basis of solidity, the replicability of the model, the ability to generate employment and respond to social needs more urgent.