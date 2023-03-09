The National Charity Lottery (LNB) held a raffle on March 8 in commemoration of International Women’s Day, with the participation of the Salvadoran Institute for the Development of Women (ISDEMU).

The event was chaired by the general manager of the LNB, Héctor Aguiar, together with the head of the ISDEMU Specialized Training Unit, Diana Barrera, and it took place in the National Lottery Multiple Use Room, in the afternoon.

This Wednesday’s draw was broadcast live on Radio El Salvador 96.9 FM, Facebook live, YouTube and the website www.lnb.gob.sv; then it was broadcast on Channel 10, in prime time at 6:30 p.m.

The general manager of the Lottery, Héctor Aguiar mentioned that “precisely today, together with ISDEMU, we commemorate a very important date to reflect on the fight of women for their civil rights; For this reason, we dedicate this raffle to International Women’s Day, to make visible the historical events of women activists who raised their voices and spoke out seeking equal rights for all women.

In 1975 the UN declared March 8 as International Women’s Day. There are already 48 years of continuous work to have an equitable society, which is constantly overcoming challenges in the search for gender equality, promoting a better legal situation for women.

Likewise, she spoke that it is important that “our country also commemorates the “National Day of Women’s Human Rights” and reflect on the situation in which the women of our environment develop, asking ourselves if we are really working for an egalitarian society, where women have the same rights, where they live free of any type of violence and where all have the same opportunities to develop”.

ISDEMU as the institution responsible for formulating, directing, executing and monitoring compliance with the National Policy for Women; promotes the integral development of women through compliance with legal provisions, in addition to constantly working on draft Laws and Reforms that improve the legal situation of each Salvadoran woman.

“As a Lottery, we support the claim of women’s human rights, for this reason, together with the Salvadoran Institute for the Development of Women, we invite all those who tune in to promote a society where equality prevails and all kinds of discrimination are eradicated. or any type of violence against women and we join this commemoration, with the circulation of thousands of purple twentieths, which symbolizes this important date that will continue to make a difference in the fight for equal rights and opportunities for women ”, Aguiar stressed.

Today’s drawing had a first prize of $175,000; a second prize for $20,000 and a third prize for $10,000.

The Lottery reminds us that with LOTRA, LOTÍN and DALE they can play and have fun, but mainly, help through their Juntos Hacemos Beneficencia program, with which they are changing the lives of thousands of Salvadorans, taking medical brigades to different parts of Salvadoran territory. .

