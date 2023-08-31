Lottery dedicates draw to Sunset Park – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

The event began with the words of Fernando López, commercial manager, of the Lottery who expressed. “It is an honor to be in this place that enhances the beauty of our land and the spirit of fun that characterizes us as Salvadorans, for this reason, we celebrate this day through a Lottery draw in honor of the Sunset Park Amusement Park, a beautiful place of our beloved El Salvador.

Sunset Park is located in the impressive department of La Libertad, as part of the Surf City marine coastal strip; located in a natural paradise that offers us the possibility of combining the excitement of an amusement park with the view of the Pacific Ocean”.

Sunset Park is a perfect place to spend with family or friends, where you can enjoy exciting attractions, being a unique tourist variety in El Salvador, for being the first amusement park located near the sea that offers innovative and surprising experiences. .

This place represents El Salvador’s commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism, provides a safe and adequate space for the healthy recreation of families, where they can create invaluable memories while respecting and preserving the natural and historical wealth that surrounds us.

“In every corner of this park, we can feel the passion and dedication of those who worked tirelessly to make it happen. Each attraction, each detail, has been carefully designed to provide us with moments of unparalleled joy and excitement.

Thanks to President Nayib Bukele’s commitment to creating exceptional tourist destinations in our country, Sunset Park becomes an exciting addition to our history. Under the administration of the Salvadoran Tourism Institute (ISTU), Salvadorans are being provided with a high-quality and efficient recreation and leisure service. In this way, recreation is promoted and encouraged for all tourists,” López added.

For a week thousands of tickets circulated with an image of the impressive SUNSET PARK amusement park, which brings great prizes for this raffle, there are more than 12,000 opportunities to win, the third grand prize of $10,000; second grand prize of $20,000 and a grand first prize of $175,000.

The Lottery thanks customers for their confidence in the products; since every week with your contribution the program “Together We Make Charity” becomes a reality, which every day reaches more salvadorans.

