The National Charity Lottery celebrated, through a raffle, the second anniversary of Dale.sv, the only online sports forecasting platform in El Salvador. According to the authorities, this anniversary represents an important event for the brand and its followers, since it has established itself as a market leader thanks to its entertainment offer..

Since its release, Dale.sv has revolutionized the way Salvadorans enjoy online sports forecasting and has become a leading brand in the country’s economy. The team of committed professionals behind the brand has achieved an important position and has shown a commitment to safety and reliability for the peace of mind of Salvadoran players.

In addition to offering a wide variety of games, the brand Dale.sv He has also contributed to charitable works that have highlighted the National Charity Lottery such as medical brigades, donations and other actions to help vulnerable sectors, always being a support for Salvadorans.

Dale.svas one of the Lottery products, thanks each of the followers for being part of this great experience.

As part of this anniversary tribute, this Wednesday’s raffle represented an exciting opportunity for customers to try their luck and be in with a chance of winning great prizes.

