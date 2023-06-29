Lottery dedicates draw to the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023, athletes

Impacts: 1

This Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the event was held in the National Lottery Multipurpose Room and was dedicated to the athletes participating in the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

“In our country there are men and women who rise up to challenges over and over again; finding strength in the midst of adversity and never stop seeking excellence, we are referring to our high-performance athletes, who are giving their all to leave an indelible mark at the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games. This raffle is dedicated to high-performance athletes, as a recognition of their performance in these Games”, were the words of the Lottery authorities.

At the event, he also congratulated the athletes who are participating in each competition that is part of these games.

“The dedication, effort and perseverance have allowed them to have the opportunity to represent their countries and demonstrate their talent on the most important sports scene in the region. As the National Charity Lottery, we are proud to be sponsors of the Central American and Caribbean Games. Our institution has a firm commitment to the development of sport and the support of athletes. We recognize the value and positive impact that sport has in our communities, promoting health, inclusion and unity”, they mentioned.

The authorities expressed their unconditional support to each of the athletes who have put in long hours of training, have overcome obstacles and have sacrificed a lot to participate in the games, considering them true heroes and role models for all the youth.

As a tribute to them, this week thousands of twentieth cards have been circulating, with the dedication to the athletes of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, bringing together athletes from different cultures, but united by the same goal: to achieve sporting greatness, leaving a memorable footprint and inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams.

For this Wednesday of joy, the three grand prizes were: a third grand prize of $10,000, a second grand prize of $20,000 and the accumulated first grand prize of $390,000; each week the Lottery offers more than 12,000 chances to win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

