Lottery dedicates raffle to the Ministry of Health – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

The event began with the words of Fernando López, commercial manager of the National Charity Lottery, who said: “I want to send a brotherly greeting to all health personnel, because July 14 was Doctor’s Day. Our most sincere thanks and appreciation for his invaluable dedication and commitment to the welfare of society. As doctors they are beacons of hope and guides at all times.

Therefore, on this day we celebrate them, through a Lottery draw dedicated to the Ministry of Health, with which we want to highlight the great work of this institution.

In recent years, by mandate of President Nayib Bukele, the Ministry of Health has maintained its commitment to the well-being of the population, with the primary objective of contributing to improving the quality of life of the population through health services with equity, quality and warmth, promoting the active participation of the community and working together with all sectors and social actors.

“This Wednesday of joy we want to highlight the achievements achieved thanks to the effort and dedication of all the personnel that are part of the Ministry of Health. His commitment and vocation are the pillars that support this important arm of the State. The efficiency and effectiveness with which the National Health System is conducted is essential so that each citizen can access its services,” López added.

In this sense, today the Lottery dedicated the LOTRA #321 draw to the Ministry of Health, because throughout these years they have faced various challenges and have always demonstrated their ability to adapt and overcome any obstacle. From health emergencies to prevention campaigns, the Ministry has risen to the occasion and has known how to respond courageously and decisively.

This raffle brought over 12,000 chances to win many prizes; third prize for $10,000; second prize for $20,000 and grand first prize for $175,000.

Like every Wednesday, the Lottery thanks its customers for buying LOTRA, LOTÍN and DALE; since with your contribution, our program becomes a reality.

“Together We Do Charity, which every day reaches more communities and benefits many more Salvadorans,” said the Lottery business manager.

