Lottery Draw is dedicated to its 153rd anniversary – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

This Wednesday the Lottery celebrated more than a century and a half of commitment to society and the mission of improving the lives of Salvadorans, as a contribution to the State in social development.

During the tenure of the current administration, they have worked tirelessly to change the lives of thousands of people throughout our country.

“On this special occasion, we want to highlight the most important actions for the benefit of Salvadoran families.

As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of Salvadorans, we have carried out medical brigades in various parts of the country, providing free medical care, medicines, and specialized services.

Recognizing the importance of food security, we have made donations of packages with basic grains to families in vulnerable situations”, detailed the Lottery authorities.

In addition, to promote physical activity and the integral development of the population, they have carried out donations of sports equipment to community organizations, through these actions they encourage the practice of sport as a tool for personal growth, health, becoming a contribution to the construction of a more inclusive society.

“We have made donations to organizations that work in areas such as education, sports and care for vulnerable groups such as the elderly. We greatly value sales agents, who are an essential part of our institution and act as a direct link with our player clients. This year we have implemented actions to provide them with more support with the medical and ophthalmological brigades, economic and food support, with the aim of supporting their sustainability and well-being”, they added.

In this 153rd anniversary raffle, there were prizes worth more than a MILLION DOLLARS; the principal of them, accumulated for $810,000.00.