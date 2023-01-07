There are 6 million 13 thousand 665 tickets sold in this edition of the Italian Lottery. The figure confirms the bond of the Italians to this traditional game to which the Customs and Monopolies Agency has linked, since last year, the project “Let’s draw luck”, a competition dedicated to artists with disabilities who have created the 12 works represented on the Italy lottery tickets. Lazio is confirmed as the region in which the most tickets have been sold: 1,118,190. Lombardy follows with 959,400 and Campania with 583,840. Tickets sold online amounted to 101,445.

Record sales in Rome

Rome, on the other hand, is the leader in the sales of lottery tickets this year: over 871,000 were sold, equal to 15% of the national total: practically, one coupon out of 6 was sold in the capital. The capital has a long tradition of victories: just last year the first prize of 5 million euros (sold by a distributor in Rome and ended up in a tobacconist’s shop in Viale Mazzini) and the fourth prize of 1.5 million were awarded. In the last ten editions, from 2011 to 2021, with tickets sold in Rome and its province, over 20 million euros were awarded only with first tier prizes. As regards the sales of this edition, among the cities Milan is in second position with 422,000 tickets, while Naples is in third place with 295,000 tickets. Also in the Top 5 are Turin, with 249,000 tickets, and Bologna, with 189,000 tickets.

First prize of 5 million

The drawing of the first prize worth 5 million euro is scheduled for tonight, 6 January, with the pairing that will be made during the Rai Uno program ‘I Soliti ignoti – The return’. For the other prizes, it will be necessary to wait for the decisions of the Lottery Committee, at the headquarters of the State Monopolies: during the broadcast the winning tickets and the first category prizes will be announced, including the first of 5 million euro, while the second and third category will be established shortly before the start of the broadcast.

According to an estimate prepared by Agipronews, sales are down by around 400 thousand coupons less than last year (-5% and a collection deficit of 2 million euro). In the last edition, almost 6.4 million tickets were sold, with a 40% recovery compared to the year of the pandemic, which had been affected by the lockdown and travel restrictions.

To find the golden age of the lottery, however, we must go back to the period between the eighties and nineties, when sales were even higher than 30 million tickets: the absolute record belongs to 1988 with 37.4 million coupons sold. The richest prize was 15 billion lire, awarded in two editions, both combined with “Carramba what a surprise”, in 1998 and 1999. From 2001 onwards, the first prize has always been 5 million, except in two occasions: the 6 million up for grabs in 2003 and the two first prizes of 5 million euros in 2009, one of which was put back into play thanks to the lack of memory of the previous year’s winner who didn’t collect the top prize.

Thirty million uncollected premiums

The total unclaimed prizes of the Italian Lottery from 2002 to today are around 30 million euros. The history of the Italian Lottery is dotted with millionaire oversights. The primacy of the ‘careless’, recalls Agipronews, belongs to the 2008/2009 edition, when the 5 million euro first prize, sold in Rome (and then put back into play the following year) was not claimed. The last millionaire “blackout” was in the 2016 edition, with a 2 million euro ticket never collected.