Lottery seller killed by car in Portoviejo

A man was run over to death at noon this Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in portoviejo.

The fact was recorded in the side step Manabi Guillenaround 1:00 p.m.

It was reported that the older adult intended to cross the street when he was hit.

agents of port The alleged perpetrator of the traffic accident was apprehended to research.

The victim was identified as Walter Tejena Vélez, approximately 70 years old.

The man was dedicated to the sale of lottery tickets and was a native of the Picoazá parish in Portoviejo.

His brother indicated that minutes before the accident he gave him more than one hundred dollars worth of merchandise, but regretted that people who were near the scene of the accident stole it.

They took him too money cash.

A small part of the tickets were left on the road along with a cap that Walter Tejena Vélez wore.

His other relatives arrived at the site who were dismayed at what happened.

