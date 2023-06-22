Lottery successfully closes activities prior to San Salvador 2023

The event took place in the National Lottery Multiple Use Room, began at 1:00 pm and was broadcast live on Radio El Salvador 96.9 FM, Facebook live, YouTube and the website www.lnb.gob.sv ; then it was broadcast on Channel 10, in prime time at 6:30 p.m.

The words of Fernando López, commercial manager of the National Charity Lottery and were the following: «We are just a few days away from experiencing the unique celebration of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023 in our country, which will undoubtedly mark a before and after in the sports history of our entire region. This Wednesday we are dedicating the draw to the sports venues of these games, which represent an opportunity to unite and celebrate fundamental sports values ​​such as: effort, improvement, discipline and the spirit of healthy competition. Over the next few days, we will witness extraordinary performances from exceptional athletes who have dedicated their lives to honing their skills and achieving excellence in their respective disciplines.”.

It is worth mentioning that each of these scenarios has been designed and built with the intention of providing a suitable environment, so that athletes can demonstrate all their talent and give their best. Each venue where the competitions will take place will offer an unrivaled experience to both competitors and spectators.

Behind these scenes, there is a team of extraordinary professionals and volunteers, who have worked hard to make this historic moment a reality. “We express our deepest gratitude to each of them for their dedication, passion and commitment to these games”highlighted the commercial manager of the National Charity Lottery.

Who added that: «To the athletes who are about to compete, we wish you the best in each challenge; you are the epitome of determination and sportsmanship. Their achievements and efforts will inspire us, but also future generations of athletes who dream of following in their footsteps. We encourage viewers to live each moment with enthusiasm and respect. Let’s show the world that we are a united region, that we celebrate talent and diversity, and that we are ready to support our athletes in every competition.”.

“We want these games to be remembered as a celebration of brotherhood, friendship and fraternity, inspiring us to work together to achieve our goals, both on and off the field of play”he concluded.

This week thousands of twentieths were circulating, with the dedication to the sports venues of the Central American and Caribbean Games, taking advantage of this opportunity to support our athletes, enjoy each competition and witness these historic games.

In each Lottery draw customers have more than 12,000 chances to win. This Wednesday of Joy comes with three grand prizes, including a third grand prize of $10,000, a second grand prize of $20,000 and the first grand prize pool of $205,000.

