Love drama about Ekat and Timon after a cuddle photo – is there Zoff?​

Update on May 23: Are Ekaterina Leonova and Timon Krause a loving couple? The couple has not confirmed the relationship rumors. But three days after the big “Let’s Dance‘ finale suggests a lot. Intimate cuddly photos of the two recently fueled speculation. But the hope of many fans that Ekat and Timon make their supposed love public could soon be bitterly disappointed.
As the Bild newspaper wants to have learned from the environment of the dancing couple, there is a crisis between the two. The reasons for this are, of all things, the cuddly photos. Timon is said to have been annoyed that these were made public. Otherwise, the tabloid evaluates the body language in a photo as an indication of a relationship crisis. Both stroll through the old town of Cologne with a little distance. However, this is highly speculative and certainly not proof of an actual dispute.
New cuddle photos of Ekat – is the mentalist the man for life?
Update on May 19: Photos of Timon Krause and Ekaterina Leonova suggest there may be some truth to the love rumors. Now the picture wants to know that Ekaterina’s feelings for Timon go very deep. In the mentalist she found the man she had always been looking for, people from her environment are said to have told the tabloid. So is Timon Krause the man for life for Ekaterina Leonova? So far, the two have remained silent about the rumours. There is no official confirmation of the relationship.
First report from May 15th: Team TiKat, as fans affectionately call Timon and Ekaterina, was eliminated from the dance show “Let’s Dance” in the semifinals on May 12. But the two obviously don’t go apart: “We will remain Team TiKat, once and forever,” wrote Ekaterina Leonova in her Instagram story after the semifinals. Since the supposed kiss in the fourth live show on March 17, fans have been speculating: are Timon and Ekaterina a couple? New photos of the two seem to provide an answer.
The cuddle meeting on the park bench
The photos published by the Bild newspaper of Ekaterina and Timon in Cologne at least allow the conclusion that the two are a couple: one picture shows them sitting next to each other on the park bench, facing each other, their noses touch each other. They also look deep into each other’s eyes. In another photo, they can be seen in an intimate embrace, and it’s not clear if they’re even kissing.
What’s next for the two? According to image information, the two are said to be part of the “Let’s Dance” tour in November 2023. Then Timon and Ekaterina will be able to spend a lot of time together. So far, fans have to wait for a statement from the two about their relationship – maybe they will express themselves when they meet the candidates who have already been eliminated at the final show on May 19?
Did Timon and Ekaterina kiss on “Let’s Dance”?
Their joint appearance on the fourth show caused love spasms. In an interview with RTL on March 24, Timon explained: “Now, of course, we unfortunately have to reveal the big secret of the show: Was there a kiss at the end? Of course not!” Even if the kiss between the two was only supposed to have been played, rumors of a relationship between them have been brewing ever since Timon Krause and Ekaterina Leonova.
The reason for the rumors was also the alleged separation of Ekaterina and Timon with their partners. In the past few months, Timon is said to have separated from his girlfriend Sarah Fuchs and Ekaterina from her fiancé Hasan Kivran. So far, there have been no official statements from the two about their separation. However, the picture wants to know that Timon no longer lives with his girlfriend.