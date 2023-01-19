Chinese New Year is comingthe leading group of the District Development and Reform Commission took the lead in carrying out Spring Festival visits and condolences activities. Through the way of leading cadres coming to the door personally,for retired veteransdeliverGo to holiday condolences and New Year blessings, and earnestly send the care and greetings of the party group to the hearts of veteran cadres。Every time they went to a veteran cadre’s home, the team members had a cordial conversation with the veteran cadres, asked them about their physical condition and living conditions in detail, and paid in-depth attention to the infection of the new crown virus in combination with vaccination, answered questions for the veteran cadres, and reminded them to pay attention to daily life. Body maintenance.I am really happy to see them in good health and in good spirits, and wish them all the best.they live long and healthy,Have a peaceful and happy Spring Festival.During the condolences, the leading cadres also reported the work of the Development and Reform Commission for one year to the veteran cadres, andListen carefully to the old cadresDevelopment and reformWork Opinions and Suggestions,have expressedI hope old comradestheyWhile spending your old age in peace,were ablecontinue to followDevelopment and reform work，Use the waste heat,give more valuable advicedesire。

This condolence activity will serve as the starting point for the work of the veteran cadres of the Development and Reform Commission in the new year. Through continuous activities, the spiritual and cultural life of retired cadres will be further enriched, so that they can truly feel the care and concern of the organization, and truly enhance the happiness of retired cadres. , security and belonging.