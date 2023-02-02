Bright fireworks, gorgeous lights,

A good show, interesting lantern riddles,

Lively temple fair, delicious glutinous rice balls….

Lantern Festival activities, are you ready?

The cultural and tourism system of Hubei Province seamlessly carried out a series of themed activities of “Loving Hubei for the Lantern Festival” after the theme event of “Loving Hubei for the New Year”, using rich cultural and tourism activities to create a festive and reunion event for the people of the province and tourists from inside and outside the province. , Peaceful and lively Lantern Festival, are you ready!

The 2023 “Love Hubei and Lantern Festival” series activities are composed of “1+4+1000” series activities, that is, 1 Lantern Festival-themed Lantern Festival main event, 4 special activities, and 1,000 supporting activities.

“Zhongming Chutian Lantern Festival Night” theme lantern show

Time: February 5, 2023

Venue: Hubei Provincial Museum, cities and prefectures

Main content: “Fire at 30, lights at 15” Hubei people choose to use lights and fire to express their expectations for a better life. Celebrating the Lantern Festival, lighting lanterns, visiting Hubei, with the theme of lighting up a better life, linking 1 main venue (Provincial Expo), 3 sub-venues (Wuhan, Xiangyang, Yichang), 5 characteristic towns (Enshi Grand Canyon, Jingzhou Jing Street, Xiantao Mianyang Town, Huangmei Dongshan Wenmei Village, Huangshi Dongfangshan), create a feast of lanterns, hold lantern lighting ceremonies for the Lantern Festival, and organize a series of lantern shopping activities.

Important events: Cultural lanterns featured at the provincial museum, national tide series lantern parade in Wuhan, Yichang Binjiang ancient rhyme lanterns, Xiaogan intangible cultural heritage series Yangdian dragon lanterns, cultural lantern exhibitions in Xianning, etc. to create a colorful, romantic and magnificent festive atmosphere.

In addition, Wuhan Two Rivers and Four Banks, Yichang Binjiang, Xiangyang Tangcheng and Overseas Chinese Town will stage a Lantern Festival light show to create a Lantern Festival feast. Through rich themed lantern shows, inherit the excellent culture of Jingchu, and light up the Hubei Lantern Festival and Lantern Night.

Four “Jing” color characteristic activities

Time: February 1st to February 5th, 2023

Location: cities and prefectures in Hubei Province

1. Traveling through the ancient “Jing” Lantern Festival Temple Fair Series

Main content: With the theme of Hubei Lantern Festival traditions, plan Lantern Festival temple fair activities, with traditional folk customs, local specialties, food, interactive games, etc. as the core content, to promote cultural characteristics of various places.

Important events: The 7th Hankouli Temple Fair will combine folk show and drone performance to show the intersection of traditional culture and technology, and experience a different kind of temple fair; enjoy Wudang martial arts, Wudang Dao tea, and ancient dances at the Wudang Mountain Intangible Cultural Heritage Temple Fair Performances and other traditional folk programs.

Temple fairs across the province customize Lantern Festival on-site, invite tourists to stop and taste, and create a scene where thousands of people eat the Lantern Festival and enjoy the blessings; through rich and colorful temple fair activities, citizens and tourists can feel the charm of traditional Hubei culture in the auspicious atmosphere of the Lantern Festival

Photo/Enshi Xuan’engong Water Dragon (Xinhua News Agency)

2. The “Jing” Opera Lantern Festival Performance Series

Main content: the Lantern Festival will be celebrated with good shows, and folk performances will be held to celebrate the festive season. In order to allow citizens and tourists to experience the unique charm of fireworks Hubei, humanistic Hubei, and artistic Hubei in the strong flavor of the New Year, Hubei has integrated high-quality cultural and tourism resources and carefully prepared a variety of cultural and artistic activities. There are not only traditional folk performances, but also many innovative gameplays that are popular nowadays. The tradition is both fashionable and suitable for both movement and stillness. At the same time, it organizes literary and artistic light cavalry from all over the country to send operas to the countryside – Peking Opera, Han Opera, Huangmei Opera, Jingzhou Huagu Opera and other famous actors and actresses take turns to show the quintessence of the country and the local cultural heritage.

Important activities: 2023 Lantern Festival Concert in Qintai Concert Hall; Provincial Peking Opera Theater’s traditional festival drama “Judge” (also known as Putianle); Jingzhou Jiangling County Opera Exhibition and Cultural Activities to Benefit the People Appreciate Hubei’s best play-Huagu Opera; Wuhan “Zhiyinhao” “Prepare a wealth of folk performances, and enjoy the traditional Chinese New Year with tourists, authentic folk customs; listen to the traditional Chu opera performance of “Pear Garden Competing for the Spring Festival” in Xiaogan, etc. All kinds of good plays are staged in turn, presenting a splendid feast of literature and art to the masses.

3. “Jing” colorful blooming Lantern Festival fireworks series

Main content: Fireworks make up the Lantern Festival, and the lights are at this time. During the Lantern Festival, a series of fireworks events will be held to show the vitality and charm of the Jingchu Lantern Festival.

Important events: praying for the New Year together in Yichang City’s “Looking For 2023” fireworks and Lantern Festival; meeting the finale custom fireworks show in Jingzhou Fangte Oriental Heritage; Experience the immersive fireworks show and water curtain show in the panoramic situational performance that integrates “people, sound, light, electricity, film, scenery, drama, and flame”. Create a strong Lantern Festival atmosphere through a series of bright and beautiful visual feasts of fireworks.

Photo/Jingzhou Fantawild Oriental Heritage

4. “Jing” American Style Lantern Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Series

Main content: launch the intangible cultural heritage interactive project market, experience the charm of folk handicraft intangible cultural heritage in the 2023 “New Year Taste of Wuhan” Spring Festival folk culture activities, taste intangible cultural heritage sugar paintings in the third folk culture and tourism festival in Mianyang Town Going back to childhood memories, watching intangible cultural heritage performances such as Lianxiang, waist drums and gongs and drums in Qianjiang’s “Intangible Cultural Heritage Folklore Lantern Festival” activities, watching Chu-style intangible cultural heritage performances in Xiangyang Celebrating Lantern Festival, Yicheng Orchid Tube, Hanjiang Wonderful intangible cultural heritage performances with Chu capital characteristics such as Modiao and Xiangyang Flower Drum Opera took turns. Create a feast of intangible cultural heritage that goes hand in hand with culture and festivals.

Thousands of supporting activities

Time: February 1st to February 5th, 2023

Location: cities and prefectures in Hubei Province

From February 1st to February 5th, cities and prefectures in the province made full use of regional cultural resources to carry out a variety of Lantern Festival cultural activities through online and offline forms. Organize hundreds of scenic spots to carry out hundreds of Lantern Festival special activities; organize hundreds of cities across the province to participate, featuring immersive, interactive, high-quality, and high-standard features, and carry out thousands of folk-custom interactions in landmark markets, key business districts, and characteristic blocks Experiences, trendy Lantern Festival night tours, cultural exhibitions, live broadcasts of thousands of children of Jingchu “cloud reunion”, etc., to enjoy the grand scene of Lantern Festival and create a better life in Hubei.