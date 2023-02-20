“Love” is inseparable, and “marriage” is faithful, which is very similar to our human family life

“Love Master” in Dongting Lake: Crested Grebe

On February 19, Crested Grebes were dating in Dongting Lake.Photo by Peng Xianglin

“This is the male crested grebe showing his love. The aquatic plant in his mouth is a ‘love token’ for his sweetheart.” On February 19, at the site of the 12th Dongting Lake International Bird Watching Festival, Peng Xianglin, a bird-watching enthusiast, showed reporters some of his favorite works in the camera.

Crested grebes who consciously practice monogamy have neither “extraordinary sex” nor “seeking flowers and asking willows” in love, and some are just harmonious companionship and loving life. They are also “love masters” among birds. During the breeding season from March to July every year, male crested grebes seeking a mate will erect their feathers in the shape of a cloak in order to win the heart of their sweetheart.

Following monogamy, it is a loyal lovebird

From March to July every year, it is the breeding season of crested grebe, and it is also the courtship and estrus season of crested grebe. The male bird in courtship is very gentle. It often picks up a pile of weeds from the water and gives it to its sweetheart with a shake of its head. With consistent nodding and shaking of the head, the tall bodies of each other also formed a “heart shape”, printing the most unique romantic symbols on the lake.

When Cupid’s arrow hit them, the couple set about building a new home and giving birth to a new life. On the lake, they usually build nests with water plants and branches. After the new home is built, the couple will take turns to incubate the eggs. About a month, they will usher in the crystallization of their love.

The crested grebe is not only loyal, but the male is also a well-known “love brain” in bird circles. In the stage of passionate love, the young couple must be inseparable. If the distance is too far apart or one party plays “hide and seek” and dives into the water, the other party will make a “quack quack” sound, as if to say “slow down, don’t leave me !”

The ecological environment is improved, and winter migratory birds can be seen in all seasons

According to Peng Xianglin, the crested grebe has a slender neck and a unique black crest. The lower body is nearly white and shiny, and the upper body is taupe. The upper neck has a ring of brown feathers with black tips, forming a ruff. Neck dark brown, wings taupe.

In addition, a reporter from Sanxiang Metropolis Daily learned that the crested grebe belongs to the second-class national wild animal protection and was originally a winter migratory bird in Hunan Province. In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the ecological conditions of wetlands in Hunan, the crested grebe has become a “resident bird” that can be seen in all seasons. It can often be seen in Hunan East Dongting Lake National Nature Reserve, Changsha County Songya Lake National Wetland Park and other places. See the figures of “love masters”.

Once the crested grebe gets acquainted, knows each other and becomes a couple, they will stick to “monogamy” for life. Even if the other party dies, they will not look for a new partner. Some people say that in their world, there are neither “red apricots out of the wall” nor “seeking flowers and asking willows”, but some are just harmonious companionship and loving life. This kind of loyal love is worth learning.