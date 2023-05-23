Love Science and Advocate Science Yongzhou Science and Technology Week will be held from May 24th to 31st – City and State Featured – Hunan Online

Yongzhou Daily News (Reporter Wu Lin) On the morning of May 22, the reporter learned from the press conference of the 2023 Yongzhou Science and Technology Activity Week that the city’s Science and Technology Activity Week will be held from May 24 to 31, with the theme of “Loving Science and Advocating Science and Technology” Science”, the launch ceremony will be held on May 25 in Wuliutang Village, Zhongshan Street, Xintian County.

Science and technology activity week is a festival of mass science and technology activities approved and established by our country in 2001. Yongzhou Science and Technology Week has been held for 21 consecutive sessions since 2002. During this year’s science and technology activity week, our city will hold 10 items including the opening ceremony of the science and technology activity week, science and technology benefiting the people, science and technology into enterprises, health clinics, meteorological science popularization, agricultural technology promotion, forestry science popularization, science popularization into campuses, science popularization into communities, and technology training. Special activities will further enhance scientific awareness, improve scientific literacy, and make new and greater contributions to the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized new Yongzhou.

At the press conference, the responsible comrades answered questions from reporters on the main highlights and characteristics of the 2023 Yongzhou Science and Technology Week, the development of science and technology popularization work, and the preparations for the launching ceremony.

(First trial: Yu Hua Second trial: Deng Wangjun Third trial: Shi Wei)