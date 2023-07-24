Love Shakshana, Interesting facts about late Indian girl

Later it came to know that she has reached Pakistan. File photo

New Delhi: The statement of the husband of an Indian married woman who came to Pakistan after falling in love with a Pakistani youth in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also come to light.

Rajasthan Police visited the house of 34-year-old Anju to inquire about the matter, where her husband Arvind told the police that Anju had left the house on Thursday saying that she was going to Jaipur, but later it was found that she had reached Pakistan. She had told that she was going to meet her friend.

Husband said that I talked to her on WhatsApp and now I know that she has reached Lahore, she said that we got married in 2007 and we have been together since then. Anju and her husband work in a firm in Bhiwadi, they have a 15-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

Arvind said that Anju spoke to her sister and told that she is in Lahore. The husband said that I will talk to her and she will come back soon. She got her passport in 2020 and wanted to find a job abroad. I had no idea that she was chatting with someone on Facebook.

