LOVES THAT KILL! « CDE News

INTERNATIONAL (Police, special envoy) We share this terrible crime that occurred in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. According to the police, the woman believed that they were having an affair (sexual encounters without commitment) It is incredible when reality surpasses fiction, you have to consume less series and novels and step on reality, this story leaves a dead person, a broken family, an arrest .

A woman has died after eating a box of poisoned chocolates that had been sent to her anonymously for her birthday. Days later, the ex-girlfriend of her ex-partner was arrested for the crime and the police spoke of a murder “out of jealousy.”

The victim was identified as Lindaci Viegas Batista de Carvalho, 54, who lived in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Last Saturday she received the sweets along with a bouquet of flowers. Having no sender, Lindaci hesitated to consume them and according to g1 she, on a visit to a beauty salon, even said that she was afraid to eat the chocolates “because they could be poisoned.”

She called her ex-husband to see if he knew anything about the present. He jokingly claimed to have been responsible for the gift. Unfortunately, the joke was fatal.

Feeling calm, the woman decided to eat them, but immediately began to suffer from symptoms. According to her sister, her arms would twist and she would roll her eyes. They called an ambulance and she was taken to the Andaraí Hospital, where she arrived dead.

One of Lindaci’s sons even tasted some of the chocolate, but promptly spat it out because it tasted strange, according to the boy’s aunt. He didn’t feel bad.

How did they solve the crime?

The resolution of the crime came thanks to the delivery, which upon finding out what had happened, presented itself to the police. He said that a woman, Susane Martins da Silva, paid him 90 reais to bring him the chocolates.

“I made an innocent surrender, and I am innocent. I have a clear conscience. When I woke up, I saw the report of a lady who died with a chocolate and I thought ‘I was the one who made this delivery,’ she told the media.

