Low prices hit rice farmers

Spokesmen for the productive sector in Huila pointed out that for two months the peasants have been producing at a loss, without finding support from the National Government. They announced that if there are no solutions from the Ministry of Agriculture they will go out to protest in the streets of all the rice departments.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Rice growers announced the difficult situation they are going through and that led them to the Ministry of Agriculture to demand solutions. Regarding the subject, Martín Vargas, rice leader of the department and president of Dignidad Arrocera for the department of Huila, referred to the subject.

“We have the same uncertainty and problems that we have had for 50 years. Rice producers are experiencing a situation where prices drop from one moment to the next, and there is no government or industry to defend the economy of the agricultural sector.

This year we are once again forced to talk to the Ministry of Agriculture, talk to the high government to stop the fall in prices, because the industry has once again been lowering rice for two months periodically, every 15 or 20 days they drop 10,000 or 20,000 pesos,” he said.

As Vargas explained, “we had a price of 253,000 pesos in February, but starting in March it began to drop. It has dropped 10,000 and 20,000 pesos. Today it is 215,000 pesos a load. The rumor is that it will continue to drop with this price”.

But he also pointed out that “with 215,000 pesos we don’t even get the cost of production because today producing a hectare of rice is between 11 and 12,500 pesos per hectare, and at this price, well, we’re going to fail.”

national call

He also reiterated that during the year 2021 it also happened and they fear that it will happen again this year. “That is the call to the government that we elected, that we voted for a change, that this drastic and necessary change for the primary sector that is the farmer really be seen.

Martín Vargas, rice leader of the department and president of Dignidad Arrocera for the department of Huila.

A call also to the industry, which must put its hand on its ‘little heart’ and see that industry without farmers is not industry. That they are links that go hand in hand but the primary one is the farmer, the one on foot is the one who suffers the most at this time due to production costs”.

Although he pointed out that the cost of inputs have dropped, it is not enough because even so, rice growers have not been able to make a significant profit, that is, between 10 and 15%, for which reason they are also calling on the Government the industry so that, together with the leaders of Dignidad Agropecuaria and Dignidad Arrocera, a price can be specified according to the profits and expenses of the producers.

no answers

Regarding why this ‘drop’ in rice prices is due, the leader pointed out that “this is really a mechanism that we cannot understand, because if we speak in the vocabulary of the industry and the government, they say that it should be based on the international price and today with the price of the dollar, to buy green paddy rice with the FTA with the United States, the hectare costs 242,000 pesos and they are not paying 215,000 pesos.

One does not get to understand what is the real mechanism that the industry manages and that the government manages. We, as rice farmers, are telling them that we all come in to play, to win, but also that the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce have a monitored control of the white price and according to the white price, so that the green paddy rice is paid to the farmer, to that we all have a profit, and not just take the profits and the sweat of our brows from us, the farmers on the street.

Production costs

According to Martín, producing one hectare of rice, from which between 90 and 110 bundles can be obtained, which would be 60 loads or 55 loads, has an average cost of 11,500,000 pesos, “that’s when we do the math and it comes out to produce a cargo for about 210,000 pesos and we are selling it for 215,000 pesos.

It is estimated that in Huila there are about 250,000 rice farmers, mainly in Campoalegre, Palermo, Yaguará, Rivera and Gigante.

So we do not have a profit margin, and we have been dealing with this problem for 50 years now and there has not been a government that really fixes this situation and definitively see what is going to happen because the same government is violating our country’s food security because he is preferring to bring imported food, bring imported rice to our department of Huila than to put ourselves to work and produce, which is what we need in our country”, he assured.

According to the Corporation for Agricultural, Industrial and Environmental Development of the associations of users of the irrigation districts of the department of Tolima, Coagrodistritos, which led the protest before the Ministry of Agriculture, “the above figures are very worrying, if one takes into account that The largest production of the year is concentrated between the months of July and October, when the rainfed areas (eastern plains) are harvested plus the areas planted in the irrigation districts, which generates a temporary oversupply, forging down the prices of the cereal, even lower than those currently paid by the milling industry”.

Ultimatum

The President of Dignidad Arrocera for the department of Huila indicated that since March 24 a meeting was held with the then minister of agriculture, Cecilia López of agriculture, and they came to establish some technical tables, which to this day have not received no response and no call to start working with the government.

“We have asked the government and all government entities to summon the National Rice Council, which is where the industry, the government and Dignidad Arrocera sit to discuss and analyze the price, so that it can be stopped and there are no falls, but we have not could do it”.

Reason for which they will seek again before the national portfolio “that we go to work and that the National Rice Council cites to make them realize that they cannot continue these drops in those prices of green rice, because it is the total failure and the structure of the rice sector in the department of Huila and in Colombia.

The meeting with which solutions are sought for the sector, concluded around the hours of the night of this May 30.

If there is no green light, then we will have to make a call and carry out sit-ins on the roads, carry out different actions and community pots on the roads in all the rice departments, because it is the only way in which the government is really going to attend and will understand the problems and the needs of the rice sector”, he concluded.